Local university debuts Vietnamese culture education for foreigners

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng University of Science and Education, under the University of Đà Nẵng, is to offer a unique one-year academic course for foreigners to find out more about Việt Nam’s culture, history, geography and heritage.

The Vietnamese comprehensive culture programme, in English, will include two semesters to develop Vietnamese language proficiency and provide foreigners with knowledge about Vietnamese geography, history, art and socio-economics

The university said the programme would help students get an immersive experience into the traditions, arts, cuisine, along with the economy of the country, and the curriculum will have selective practical exposure to customs, culinary arts and business communication, along with including learning about festivals in various regions.

Learners will experience Vietnam’s heritage first hand with hands-on activities in traditional arts, folk performances, and crafts, performances, exploring the history and significance of traditional Vietnamese music, dance and theatre.

Foreign students will have the chance to discover the culinary traditions of Việt Nam and how food plays a vital role in the culture and daily life of its people including Phở (noodle soup) Bánh Mì (sandwich style bread).

There will be various fields of teaching in business communication, local business practices, tourism, general history, economics and field studies, with students expected to complete a final project.

The university has inked cooperation deals for sustainable tourism, education and scientific research with community-based tourism co-operatives in Hội An, Quảng Ngãi and Đà Nẵng for further educational studies and experience in biodiversity conservation, community-based sustainable tourism and traditional cultural preservation.

Foreign students can send their applications before July 15, for the first course starting on August 2, or with an application deadline on September 30 for the course starting on October 15.

The university has a registration link at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScf_IM338zRUc_PwPC5_fkDaD-1nnr-B-rrwKenzxctpHH3UQ/viewform

or on Facebook visit at: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CCbtEGU7r. VNS