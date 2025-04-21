Party leader attends special concert celebrating national reunification anniversary

HCM CITY — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a special concert titled “Bản giao hưởng hòa bình” (symphony of peace) on Monday evening at the HCM City Opera House to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event, organised by the municipal People's Committee, featured performances by the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO), offering the audience an elegant and emotional musical experience.

The programme comprised two parts, blending global classical masterpieces with timeless Vietnamese songs.

In the first part, the audience was treated to well-known works such as Land of Hope and Glory by Edward Elgar and Voices of Spring by Johann Strauss II, alongside Vietnamese classics like Đất nước (Homeland by Phạm Minh Tuấn) and Tình ca (Love melody by Hoàng Việt). These pieces were specially arranged for symphony orchestra, offering a fresh take on familiar melodies. This segment was conducted by Dr Lê Hà My.

In the second, under the baton of conductor Trần Nhật Minh, the concert continued with highlights from operas including Nessun Dorma (Turandot), Cinema Paradiso, and The Tale of Viktor Navorski (The Terminal), as well as stirring Vietnamese works celebrating victory and peace such as Chào anh giải phóng quân (Hello, liberation soldier) Chúng tôi là chiến sỹ công an Việt Nam (We are Vietnamese police), and Đất nước trọn niềm vui (Country Full of Joy).

The concert featured renowned classical musicians from HBSO and guest artists from Hà Nội, including People’s Artist Bùi Công Duy, Meritorious Artists Đăng Dương and Khánh Ngọc, Tăng Thành Nam, and singers Đào Mác, Trường Linh, Bảo Yến, Duyên Huyền, Phạm Trang, among others.

The blend of choir, soloists, and symphony orchestra created a powerful and meaningful evening of music, celebrating unity, peace, and national pride. — VNS