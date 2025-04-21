Television's shows celebrate national reunification

HÀ NỘI - A series of television shows will be aired on Việt Nam National Television (VTV) to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

VTV will broadcast live the national commemoration parade on its channel 1 from 7am on April 30 from Lê Duẩn Street, Bạch Đằng Warf Park, Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa Street and Lê Lợi Street in HCM City.

"We have been striving to contribute to the country's milestones and broadcast historical events on national television," said VTV's Deputy Director Đỗ Thanh Hải.

"This occasion is meaningful to all Vietnamese people. VTV will broadcast programmes imbued with historical - cultural - humane values. Each programme is not only a gratitude and appreciation of historical values but also a bridge connecting generations, lighting up national pride and the aspiration to build a brilliant future for Việt Nam."

The highlight of the programmes is a two-episode documentary Cuộc Đọ Sức Của Ý Chí (The Battle of Wills) produced by the Foreign Television Department. It is a true story from the perspective of Craig McNamara, son of former US Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara.

A book entitled Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, from Vietnam to Today by McNamara's son inspired the documentary makers. They get access to 50 historical witnesses inside and outside Việt Nam, including Lieutenant General Robert G. Gard, executive assistant to Secretaries of Defence Robert McNamara, historian and journalist Adam Hochschild and Hero of the People's Armed Forces Lieutenant General Võ Tiến Trung, former director of the National Defence Academy.

The documentary was shot in six provinces and cities in Việt Nam and seven cities in the US. It will be aired at 8.10 pm in April 28 and 30.

Another documentary Hàn Gắn (Healing) produced by VTV's Culture - Entertainment Department will tell the story of two American filmmakers Bob Judson - a veteran who fought in the Vietnam War in 1968 and Dan Aguar - who grew up after the war.

They embark on a journey of "awakening" when they witness the vitality, tolerance and resilient spirit of the Vietnamese people. The filmmakers leave Việt Nam, bringing with them emotional footage to their home.

The five-episode documentary Khát Vọng Hòa Bình (Aspiration for Peace), produced by the Central Science Documentary Studio, vividly recreates the heroic history of the resilient southern land during the struggle against foreign invasion and the defence of the Fatherland.

Historical Broadcast will be a story about national reconciliation through the cooperation of officers and employees of Sài Gòn Television and VTV to have a historic broadcast on the evening of May 1, 1975 and the support of Sài Gòn people for Việt Nam Liberation Army Team.

Along with that are music shows to be broadcast on VTV with in-depth content bringing the television viewers a humane view of a historical period. One of the show will be aired live in April 29 with participation of more than 1,000 artists. - VNS