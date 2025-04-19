Taiwan showcases MICE tourism potential in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI -- Taiwan's strengths and potential in the high-end MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Conference and Event) tourism sector has been showcased in a recent event entitled 'Đài Uyển' in Hà Nội.

MICE tourism, which brings in high-spending visitors leading to increased revenue and economic activity, is a strong and growing sector in many countries and regions, including in Việt Nam and Taiwan (China).

The event was organised by the Taiwan Tourism Administration HCM City Office in collaboration with Travellive Media Group.

It was part of the Day of Wonders series of events launched by the Taiwan Tourism Administration in 2025 to promote high-end tourism products.

Following three successful events held in HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, the programme returned to the capital city with the theme Đài Uyển, focusing on introducing Taiwan's strengths and future development trends in MICE tourism.

Đài represents prestige and respect, while Uyển evokes the image of an elegant garden that nurtures beauty and knowledge. Through this theme, the organisers wanted to convey the essence of Taiwan as a refined and experience-rich destination aligned with modern MICE trends that value both emotional engagement and professional organisational standards.

More than 40 representatives from Vietnamese corporations and businesses attended the event, along with airlines including EVA Air and China Airlines, as well as Taiwanese entities.

At the event, Derek Chou, director of Taiwan Tourism Administration HCM City Office, updated participants on the latest visa policies and support programmes specifically designed for Vietnamese tourists and businesses.

The Taiwanese government has implemented several visa facilitation programmes to encourage an increase in high-end tourist arrivals, particularly from Southeast Asia.

Notable initiatives include special visas for high-end tour groups through formats such as escorted tours, fly cruise tours and incentive tours. These programmes require a minimum group size of five people with a maximum stay of 14 days.

In particular, participants on Fly Cruise Tours will be granted multiple-entry visas, facilitating the exploration of multiple destinations in the region.

With its strategic location in East Asia and dynamic economy, Taiwan is rapidly becoming an ideal destination for high-end MICE events in the region. Its hotel system not only emphasises the quality of accommodation and professional services, but also focuses on equipping modern facilities and expanding spaces for meeting and conference rooms.

Each year, Taiwan hosts over 700 international business events, welcoming more than 320,000 international delegates. This reflects its professional organisational capabilities, well-equipped infrastructure for MICE activities across various localities and global appeal to international corporations and organisations.

Notably, MICE tourism contributes over US$51 billion annually to Taiwan's economy, demonstrating that it is not just a promotional activity but also a sector that generates significant economic value.

Currently, Taiwan ranks fourth in Asia in terms of the number of international conferences. Beyond its outstanding organisational infrastructure, Taiwan attracts tourists and businesses with rich experiences, aligning with the trend of incentive travel.

Personalised programmes include high-end culinary tours, local cultural experiences, creative team-building activities and premium services exclusively for VIP guests.

Taiwan is progressively expanding its competitive advantages by leveraging its unique cultural elements and experiences. Activities such as hot spring bathing, tea appreciation, traditional calligraphy classes and exploring Michelin-starred cuisine will not only attract international tourists but will also help Taiwan become a leading destination for MICE tourism. VNS