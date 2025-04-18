About 76,000 train tickets sold for coming national holiday travel

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 76,000 train tickets have been sold as the upcoming April 30 – May 1 holiday is approaching, the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has reported.

The number of passengers is expected to keep rising in the days leading up to the holiday, especially on short-distance and regional routes.

The VNR noted that this period marks the beginning of summer and follows the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, making it a popular time for people to return to their hometowns or travel to tourist destinations.

Passenger traffic typically peaks on April 29–30 for outbound journeys from Hà Nội and HCM City, and on May 3–4 for return trips from popular holiday spots.

For the Hà Nội–Hải Phòng route, in addition to regular daily trains, five more services will be added. On regional lines such as Hà Nội–Vinh, Hà Nội–Đà Nẵng, and Sài Gòn–Nha Trang, a total of 32 additional trains will be deployed to meet rising demand.

A special event is planned for April 29 when train SE1 departs from Hà Nội and train SE4 leaves Sài Gòn. The two trains will meet in Đà Nẵng on April 30. Vietnam Railways will hold a commemorative send-off for the “Reunification Train” at both Hà Nội and Sài Gòn stations, and a welcoming ceremony at Đà Nẵng station, complete with meaningful gifts for passengers on these historic trains.

VNR also advises travelers to pack lightly, remember their train schedules, and arrive at the station at least 30 minutes before departure to avoid missing their train.

The April 30 – May 1 holiday this year includes a five-day break, and travel demand is expected to surge.

In preparation, the railway sector has proactively added services, opened ticket sales early, and ensured adequate locomotive and carriage availability.

Staff have also been deployed across stations and trains to ensure safe and convenient travel for all passengers.— VNA/VNS