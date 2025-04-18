HCM City hotel bookings soar for April 30 holiday

HCM CITY — Domestic and foreign tourists are flocking to HCM City to explore the activities it plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 2025), resulting in a sharp spike in demand for accommodation.

Many hotels in the downtown area are already fully booked for April 29 and 30.

Rooms in four- and five-star hotels in the city centre and near the venues of parades, military aircraft displays, fireworks, and drone light shows at Bạch Đằng Wharf such as Royal Hotel Saigon, Renaissance Riverside, Rex Hotel, and Majestic Saigon are taken.

Vũ Thanh Hiền, director of Royal Hotel Saigon in District 1, said her hotel is fully booked starting from April 29.

Many people have been inquiring about rooms in recent days, but the hotel could not accept any more bookings, she said.

The highest price for a room at the hotel during the holidays is around VNĐ7 million (US$270) per night, she added.

At Rex Hotel too, there are no rooms available for April 29 and 30.

A spokesperson said the hotel plans a buffet dinner to welcome the grand holiday on April 30, when there would be a fireworks display in the evening.

The atmosphere in the city, particularly in District 1, has been more vibrant and bustling than usual since mid-April, with streets decorated with flags, flowers, slogans, and artistic images referencing the anniversary.

A number of special tours are being organised by tour operators to explore historical destinations such as Củ Chi Tunnels, Cần Giờ Sác Forest, Independence Palace, and War Remnants Museum.

Many travel companies such as Saigontourist, Vietluxtour, Chim Cánh Cụt, and BenThanh Tourist are offering city tours covering most of the public celebrations.

Phạm Anh Vũ, deputy director of Viet Media Travel, said his company expects to serve around 700 visitors travelling to HCM City.

“The big investment in tours, services and promotions by the tourism industry is yielding positive results.”

There is also an increase in the number of visitors from China, the Republic of Korea, the US, Cambodia, and the Philippines staying in the city for five to seven days, he added. —VNS