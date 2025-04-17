Exhibition spotlights Great Spring Victory

HÀ NỘI — A special exhibition highlighting the historic Great Spring Victory of 1975 has opened at the Việt Nam Military History Museum in Hà Nội.

Launched on April 15, the exhibition, titled Epic of the Great Spring Victory, is jointly organised by the Việt Nam Military History Museum, the State Records and Archives Department, Viettel Group, and the Military Library.

Nearly 300 photos, documents, and artifacts are on display, divided into three thematic sections: From the Geneva Conference to the Paris Peace Accords, The Great Spring Victory of 1975, and The Echo of the Great Spring Victory.

Many of the items featured are being exhibited to the public for the first time. Noteworthy pieces include a typewriter used in 1973 by Lieutenant General Trần Văn Trà, head of the military delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Việt Nam at the Four-Party Joint Military Commission in Sài Gòn, and a compass used by General Văn Tiến Dũng during the Central Highlands Campaign and the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign in 1975.

Alongside historical artifacts, the exhibition also showcases cutting-edge military and defence technologies developed by the Viettel Group. Highlights include a medium-range maritime surveillance radar, a tactical-level 3D air defence radar, and a long-range multi-channel electro-optical surveillance system. Several of these innovations have received prestigious honours, such as the Hồ Chí Minh Prize for Science and Technology and the First Prize at the 24th Military Youth Innovation Awards in 2024.

In his opening remarks, Colonel Đinh Xuân Hòa, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Military History Museum, said that the exhibition aims to educate and encourage military personnel and the public to uphold the tradition of patriotism and the spirit of the Great 1975 Spring Victory. It highlights the will of self-reliance and determination in building and defending the fatherland, turning past glorious achievements into motivation to fulfil the nation's historic mission in a new era – era of the nation's rise, he added.— VNA/VNS