Japanese restaurant chain to open first branch in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Saizeriya, a casual Italian restaurant chain in Japan, announced on April 15 that it will open its first branch in Việt Nam next month.

Accordingly, the restaurant will be located at HCM City’s Giga Mall shopping centre in early May.

Saizeriya currently runs around 600 overseas branches, mainly in China. It opened its first international restaurant in Shanghai, China in 2003, and has since expanded its business to various places, including Taiwan (China) and Singapore in 2008. On April 9, the company announced a plan to expand into Australia.

With these moves, the company plans to expand its operations and generate new sources of revenue as Japan’s declining population is expected to lead to a contraction of the restaurant market in the medium and long term. — VNA/VNS