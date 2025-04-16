Việt Nam's cultural showcase in Russia bridges hearts

MOSCOW — The distinctive cultural elements of Việt Nam and Russia were beautifully interwoven at the Việt Nam's Day programme recently held at Financial University (FA) under the Government of the Russian Federation.

The event featured intertwined performances by both Vietnamese and Russian students. They were arranged like the hát đối styles found in many regions of Việt Nam, with quan họ folk songs juxtaposing with songs about Cossack culture, and Bắc Bling (Bắc Ninh) dances paired with traditional Russian dances.

FA Rector Stanislav Prokofiev emphasised through a video message that the event took place in a year full of significant milestones, including the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism, 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam's reunification, and 75th anniversary of the Russia-Việt Nam diplomatic relations.

FA's educational collaboration with Việt Nam has developed for over 70 years, with nearly 5,000 Vietnamese financial experts having graduated from the institution, he said, adding the Vietnamese culture has become increasingly recognised, appreciated, and attractive to international friends at the university. He noted that it could be said that the Vietnamese soul is now in the Russian heart and vice versa.

In his message to the programme, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi laid stress on the cultural aspect of international cooperation has been notably championed at education establishment. The experiences of traditional crafts, cuisine introduction, artistic products, and performances have helped Russian participants better understand the Vietnamese national spirit, long-standing traditions, and achievements in the modern era.

Since the two countries set up their diplomatic relations 75 years ago, generations of Vietnamese experts have been trained in Russia and made significant contributions to the bilateral ties. The Việt Nam's Day event is not just a cultural showcase but also a meaningful bridge of friendship during this anniversary year, he added.

Currently, 165 Vietnamese students are studying at the FA. Their academic achievements and integration into the university's communal life have been recognised by the institution's leadership. Ekaterina Popova, head of the FA's student affairs department, noted that the FA hosts students from over 90 countries. Among them, Vietnamese students have been particularly active in integration and have created their own "brand" with the Việt Nam's Day, demonstrating the cultural depth that Vietnamese people carry whether at home or abroad.— VNA/VNS