Việt Nam shines at P4G Summit as a land of natural beauty and cultural richness

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant and dynamic Việt Nam, along with its breathtaking natural landscapes, is being showcased through video clips at the ongoing 4th Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) Summit in Hà Nội.

The three video clips – lasting five minutes, three minutes, and 30 seconds, respectively – offer hundreds of international participants at the P4G Summit a glimpse into the country’s people, culture and tourism.

Produced by the Vietnam National Tourism Administration's Tourism Information Centre, the videos present Việt Nam as a land of immense tourism potential, emphasising its strengths in green tourism, majestic natural wonders, diverse ecosystems and stunning scenery.

The videos highlight vast seas and islands with pristine beaches, unique cultural identities rooted in ancient heritage, historic architectural sites and distinctive festivals. They also showcase emerging tourism trends such as culinary tourism, railway tourism, night tourism and golf tourism, complemented by high-quality, upscale recreational services.

Spectacular visuals and captivating music take viewers on a colourful journey, inviting them to explore the endless beauty of the S-shaped land. The scenes vividly portray Việt Nam’s natural wonders, from the majestic Fansipan peak and shimmering terraced fields of the northwest to turquoise rivers, wonder-filled caves and towering waterfalls amid lush forests.

Complementing its natural beauty is a rich cultural tapestry. Hà Nội, the capital, stands out as an ancient land of history and traditional art forms. Huế, the former imperial capital, embodies the elegance and grandeur of royal culture, while Hội An Ancient Town preserves its historic charm in a serene setting. Ninh Thuận, a sunny and windswept region, showcases the thriving Chăm ethnic culture through its temples, graceful dances and traditional festivals.

The Central Highlands add another layer to this cultural mosaic, with traditional longhouses, the echoing sounds of gongs and vibrant dances and songs that resonate through the mountains and forests. Meanwhile, at the southern end of the country, Hồ Chí Minh City impresses with its blend of Eastern and Western architectural styles, as well as the unique culture of the Mekong Delta, known for its colourful floating markets.

Việt Nam captivates visitors not only with its invaluable natural beauty and rich cultural heritage but also with its diverse, exquisite cuisine, limitless entertainment options and lively nightlife.

Through these video clips, participants of the P4G Summit are treated to an authentic and vivid portrayal of Việt Nam as a land of extraordinary natural resources, cultural diversity and top-tier services. Importantly, the videos emphasise the development of green and sustainable tourism and the preservation of cultural values, inspiring viewers to discover and explore the unique charms of this remarkable country. VNS

Click the below link to watch the five-minute video: