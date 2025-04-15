Politics & Law
The art of herbal healing

April 15, 2025 - 17:08
Tucked away in Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, Lãn Ông Street is where the scent of healing herbs lingers and centuries-old traditions endure. Alongside common remedies, it’s the family-kept formulas that have shaped each shop’s reputation. Step into this blend of ancient and modern to feel the heartbeat of Việt Nam’s herbal healing art.

Historical film fever

The movie “Tunnels: Sun in the dark” has been released to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2025). Offering more than just a glimpse into the harsh realities of the resistance war against the US, it rekindles a deep sense of national pride and the value of peace and has proved extremely popular at the box office.

