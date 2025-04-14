Nicaragua seeks to attract Vietnamese tourists

HAVANA — Nicaragua has made its debut at the Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM Hanoi 2025), introducing a fresh image as a green tourism destination to the Vietnamese market.

Representing Latin America, Nicaragua highlighted its natural reserves, with over half of its territory designated as protected areas and four UNESCO biosphere reserves.

According to Mara Stotti, Deputy Director of the Nicaraguan Tourism Institute, the country offers unique experiences such as volcano expeditions and pristine Caribbean beaches, aiming to attract Vietnamese travellers who love nature and adventure. She noted that Nicaragua has already welcomed its first Vietnamese visitors, receiving highly positive feedback.

Following a strong post-pandemic recovery driven by product diversification, Nicaragua sees Việt Nam as a promising new market in its 2025 tourism growth strategy.

At its colourful booth, Nicaragua showcased 12 signature tour routes, including volcano trails across Chinandega, León, and Masaya provinces, cultural heritage tours in Granada and León, and beach escapes along the Caribbean coast.

The country hopes its participation at VITM Hà Nội, which runs through April 12, will boost its presence in Vietnam and position it as a high-quality destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.— VNA/VNS