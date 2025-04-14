Vietnamese music’s new wave to reshape cultural landscape

HCM CITY — A fresh wave of Vietnamese music is making a powerful impact, potentially shaping the future of the local music scene.

Many regionally inspired songs are currently trending, becoming national hits, such as singer Hòa Minzy’s Bắc Bling.

Singer Hòa’s MV Bắc Bling reached 100 million views in just 28 days of release and it is the most compelling music product in the Vietnamese market over the past five years.

With 100 million views, Hòa is expected to earn around VNĐ1 billion (US$ 40,000) in revenue from YouTube.

This is an impressive amount, considering the MV only took a month to hit that milestone. Given its popularity, the views, and earnings, will likely continue to climb.

Although this revenue doesn’t match the massive VNĐ7–8 billion invested in its production, it still reflects the success of the MV.

One standout aspect in the MV is the appearance of artist Xuân Hinh. The veteran performer plays the narrator, bridging traditional and modern imagery.

He embodies a folkloric character, delivering humorous yet meaningful moments centred around love for one’s homeland and Northern Vietnamese culture.

The impact of Bắc Bling was so significant that during a youth dialogue on March 24, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính referenced the MV.

Not long ago, the official TikTok channel of Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong posted a video featuring a remix of Bắc Bling.

The trend of songs promoting local regions continues with works like Thăm Người Bạn Thanh Hóa (Visiting a Friend in Thanh Hóa) by Duy Mạnh.

His songs, including humorous ones, have a unique appeal, and his community ballads strike a chord. Tôi Là Dân 37 not only resonates with audiences from Nghệ An but also draws in listeners nationwide.

Mạnh’s songs are energetic pop, yet they carry deeper messages about family bonds and community connection.

More than just art

The year 2025 marks 11 years since the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex was recognised by the UN cultural agency UNESCO as a dual heritage site, a rare combination of natural and cultural heritage globally and the only one in Việt Nam.

The stunning river and mountain landscapes of Tràng An has witnessed countless historical ups and downs, serving as a profound testament to the development of Vietnamese civilisation over thousands of years.

To preserve and honour Ninh Bình’s heritage beauty, the provincial tourism authority, along with the creative team at Viet Vision, is launching a unique cultural and artistic project titled Heritage Heart (Trái Tim Di Sản).

Artists like Hà Anh Tuấn, Đen Vâu, Phan Mạnh Quỳnh, Vũ Cát Tường, and other young musicians have confirmed their participation in the first-ever music festival to be held in Ninh Bình.

This festival aims to awaken the region’s tourism potential and celebrate cultural values nurtured over generations.

Heritage Heart opens a journey back to one’s roots – through footsteps, hearts, and minds – to discover, preserve, and honour unique identities, reviving the timeless stories of Tràng An and Ninh Bình.

It will be a multifaceted cultural and artistic initiative with various activities held annually, all driven by a shared purpose and boundless inspiration: to celebrate the people of Ninh Bình, the richness of traditional culture, and the majestic, poetic landscapes of the region.

To spread the project’s beauty and value, the Ninh Bình tourism authority, Viet Vision and STORII will produce a TV commercial (TVC) that captures the unique natural beauty of Tràng An and conveys the vibrant spirit of local culture, including traditional living, folk games and singing.

In addition to being shown at all “Heritage Heart” events, the TVC will appear at Hà Anh Tuấn’s future live concerts and be screened on international flights heading to Việt Nam. — VNS