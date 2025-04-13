Canadian team wins Hội An choir grand prize

HỘI AN – Chorale senior du CEAO of Canada, conducted by Maxime Bégin, won the Hội An Choir Prize 2025 at the 8th International Choir Competition after four-day challenge.

The Canadian team won golds in the Folklore F category and Youth Choirs of Mixed Voice category G3 and took the overall Grand Prize at the competition.

Conductor Maxime Bégin said he was so happy with the team as a lot of the works had been performed by younger singers.

Việt Nam’s Samsung Electronics Harmony, under the baton of Vũ Ngọc Sơn, was awarded gold and special prize in mixed choirs (B1 category, difficulty level II), while Đà Nẵng City-based University of Science and Education also won a gold.

Novo Concertante Manila of the Philippines won gold in the mixed choirs (difficulty level I) and Sacred choral music with management of the conductor Arwin Tan, while Voice of Singapore Ladies Choir took the top prize for Choirs of equal voices (difficulty level II).

Sta. Teresa College Children’s choir of the Philippines, conducted by Aurelio Malano Jr. won gold in the children’s Choirs category and sacred choral music.

Poland’s Girls’ choir Canzona picked up the Youth Choirs of equal Voices prize.

Korea’s Golden Age Female Choir won gold prize in the senior choirs category with conductor Heung-sup Song.

Đặng Châu Anh, a member of the event’s jury, said teams enjoyed the music performances and the time spent in Hội An Town.

The event witnessed amazing performances from 1,200 international artists by 29 choirs from nine countries. VNS