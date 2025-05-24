Thai Festival kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY — Thai culture, cuisine, and creativity are being showcased at the Thai Festival, which opened in HCM City on May 23.

The event featured a wide range of activities, including Thai traditional dance and Muay Thai performances, fashion shows, and nearly 50 exhibition booths showcasing Thai food, drinks and products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Wiraka Moodhitaporn, the Thai consul-general in HCM City, said this year’s festival themed “Thailand’s Creative Economy” reflected Thailand’s commitment to modernisation and innovation while preserving the diversity of its cultural heritage.

"From fashion, cuisine, to film and music, Thailand is harnessing the power of creativity and sustainable development to shape the future," Moodhitaporn said.

The event would be a platform for local and international partners to explore new opportunities for collaboration in arts, culture, and creative industries, she said.

On May 16, during the official visit to Việt Nam by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Việt Nam and Thailand elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

This milestone reflects shared expectations for increasingly profound and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, according to the diplomat.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thuý, deputy director of the city’s Department of Culture and Sports, said Việt Nam and Thailand had continuously made efforts to foster bilateral ties across all areas of the bilateral relationship.

To promote economic and cultural diplomacy between the two countries, the festival, organised by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in HCM City, featured a variety of traditional performances showcasing the culture of both countries, along with commercial booths introducing Thai products and services, Thuý said.

Locals and foreign visitors could experience the unique cultural values of beautiful Thailand, she said.

The event, held at the Youth Cultural House, will run until May 25. —VNS