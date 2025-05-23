Vietnam Furniture Association launches first trend publication

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Furniture Association has introduced Trend 26+, the first trend publication of Việt Nam’s furniture industry for the period 2026-30.

The biennial magazine, published by the Vietnam Furniture Association, is considered a pioneering publication that shapes architectural interior trends.

The publication is compiled by leading domestic and international interior architecture experts under the professional sponsorship of the Vietnam Interior Design Association and the Vietnam Association of Architects.

Architect Lê Trương, Chairman of the Vietnam Furniture Association, said: “Trends are not something that is born naturally. Trends are the result of a process of observation, selection and intentional creation.

"With design, trends are not just something new – they must reflect the identity, social needs and spirit of the times. The formation of Vietnamese design trends requires a connection between expertise, creativity and cultural context. The birth of such a project promises to become an effective support tool for subjects in the design industry.”

With 552 pages and a limited edition of 5,000 copies, the publication introduces 31 prominent trends that are forecast to lead the industry in the period 2026–30.

Trend 26+ focuses on three major trend groups, reflecting profound changes in design thinking and consumer behaviour: Sustainability & Greening; Personalisation & Humanisation; and Technology integration.

Architect Hoàng Thúc Hào added: "Vietnamese interior architecture is developing strongly, but there is no in-depth document to forecast and lead long-term trends.

"Trend 26+ not only marks the birth of a reliable, in-depth project for professionals, but also attracts public attention, updates trends and develops domestic creativity, contributing to building a dynamic and unique Vietnamese interior industry."

Not just a professional publication, Trend 26+ is also a bridge of dialogue between Việt Nam and the world to share the value of indigenous architectural culture in the flow of global trends.

From the data from the World Global Style Network and in-depth perspectives of 45 experts, Trend 26+ provides an understanding of global issues, key goals, and general shifts in lifestyle, thereby forecasting interior trends in the world and especially in Việt Nam in the period 2026-30.

The publication is expected to be officially launched on June 6, 2025. — VNS