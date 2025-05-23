Vietnamese culture promoted in Russia

MOSCOW — As part of Việt Nam Week in St. Petersburg (May 19-23), a Vietnamese Language and Culture Festival has been held at High School No. 488 in the city’s Vyborg district, Russia.

The event, co-organised by the St. Petersburg authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, and the “Tradition and Friendship” Foundation, saw the participation of Vietnamese National Assembly Vice Chairman Lê Minh Hoan, Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi, and Russian local officials.

High School Principal Natalia Osennova highlighted the school’s commitment to promoting friendship with Việt Nam, echoing city leaders' priorities. She described the festival as a vivid opportunity for students and locals to explore Vietnamese history, culture, and cuisine.

NA Vice Chairman Hoan expressed his thanks for the warm welcome, noting the emotional resonance of familiar Vietnamese songs while abroad. He called the students the future bridge for fostering Việt Nam–Russia ties.

The event also marked the celebration of “Vietnamese Language Appreciation Day” among overseas Vietnamese. According to Foundation Director Nguyễn Quốc Hùng, the festival represents a new step in cultural and linguistic exchange between Vietnamese and Russian youth.

The day concluded with a flower offering at the Hồ Chí Minh monument, commemorating the 135th birth anniversary of the beloved Vietnamese leader. The monument stands near the intersection of “Hồ Chí Minh” Street and “Enlightenment” Avenue, at a square officially named “Hồ Chí Minh Square” in March, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations. VNA