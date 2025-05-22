Vietnamese Film Week in Thessaloniki city marks 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Greece ties

HÀ NỘI — Following the successful Vietnamese Film Week in Athens, a series of Vietnamese films had been screened in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in Greece as part of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam's national reunification, and the 135th birthday of President Hồ Chí Minh.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Phạm Thị Thu Hương said seven feature and documentary films were selected for screening in Thessaloniki and the wider Central Macedonia region, from May 16 to 20. Several of the films had won both domestic and international awards, offering rich insights into Việt Nam’s history, culture, and people. The opening night featured the Đào, Phở, Piano film, which left a deep impression on viewers.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor of Pella, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Edessa, the Vice President of the Pella Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives of local authorities, diplomatic missions, and members of the Vietnamese community and Greek public.

This marks the first time Việt Nam has held a film week in Thessaloniki. The event aimed to enhance local and international audiences’ understanding of Vietnamese cinema, a vibrant industry rooted in cultural identity, shaped by contemporary themes, and imbued with profound human values.

Following Thessaloniki, authorities in Pella and the city of Edessa have expressed interest in hosting Vietnamese Film Week in their localities. VNA/VNS