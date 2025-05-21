‘Lunch Lady’ Nguyễn Thị Thành passes away in Canada ahead of Toronto restaurant launch

TORONTO — Nguyễn Thị Thành, the famed Vietnamese street food chef affectionately known as the “Lunch Lady,” has passed away at the age of 58 in Toronto, Canada.

Her sudden death came just days before she was due to help open a new branch of her renowned restaurant in the Canadian city.

Thành, who rose to international fame after being featured by American chef and television host Anthony Bourdain in 2009, suffered cardiac arrest shortly after arriving in Toronto.

Medical efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing, according to an announcement posted on Instagram by the Lunch Lady team in Vancouver.

The statement described her as “the heart and soul of the Lunch Lady,” a mother figure, mentor, and “quiet master of her craft” whose food told stories and whose presence made people feel seen.

Born and raised in HCM City, Thành operated a humble food stall that became a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

Her stall was best known for its rotating daily noodle soups, each with a unique broth made from family recipes she never publicly revealed.

Her dishes featured a rich combination of traditional ingredients such as shrimp, pork belly, quail eggs, crabmeat, and fresh herbs.

Thành’s life took a new turn after her appearance on Bourdain’s No Reservations, where the celebrity chef praised her cooking and dubbed her the “Lunch Lady.”

Anthony Bourdain is an American chef known as the "culinary king".

Thành later referred to Bourdain as her “guardian angel.”

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thành collaborated with Vietnamese-Canadian entrepreneur Michael Trần to open the first overseas Lunch Lady restaurant in Vancouver.

The restaurant, while modernised, remained true to her culinary roots, offering creative Vietnamese dishes like soft-shell crab, wagyu beef phở, and chargrilled meats with pork crackling.

Thành was preparing for the launch of a second Canadian location in Toronto, planned for June 3. Following her death, the opening has been postponed until further notice.

“To cô Thành: thank you for everything. We will carry your spirit in every dish, every memory, every act of care,” read the heartfelt tribute posted by the restaurant team.

“Cô” is a respectful Vietnamese term used for older women or female mentors, a title many used to honour Thành not only for her cooking, but also for her kindness and influence.

Her passing is mourned by the Vietnamese community, food lovers around the world, and all those whose lives were touched by her humble brilliance. – VNS