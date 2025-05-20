UNESCO vows continued support for Việt Nam’s heritage

HÀ NỘI — The UNESCO World Heritage Centre will continue to stand alongside Việt Nam in safeguarding and promoting its world heritage, Director Lazare Eloundou Assomo affirmed during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on May 19.

Assomo reiterated UNESCO’s ongoing commitment to providing technical advice and support for the management, conservation, and enhancement of the eight recognised world heritage sites in Việt Nam.

Deputy PM Sơn expressed his delight with the tangible progress made in Việt Nam – UNESCO cooperation since Assomo’s inaugural visit to the country in 2023, as well as the outcomes of the meeting between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and UNESCO Secretary-General Audrey Azoulay in October 2024.

He underlined Việt Nam’s focus on four strategic breakthroughs in the current development phase, with science-technology development, innovation, and digital transformation identified as key drivers for national modernisation, integration into the world, and fast and sustainable socio-economic development, which match UNESCO’s orientation for integrating science and culture into global development strategies.

He called for continued support from the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, particularly from Assomo, in harmonising heritage conservation with development efforts at Việt Nam’s heritage sites, especially the restoration of the Kính Thiên Palace and its surrounding complex at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, and the heritage dossier for the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex, scheduled for UNESCO consideration this July.

Impressed by Việt Nam’s significant progress over the past two years, particularly in integrating urban development with heritage preservation, Assomo welcomed the upcoming international seminar on the community-based world heritage protection and promotion, slated for May 21. He described it as a clear reflection of Việt Nam’s commitment to balancing preservation with sustainable development.

Assomo also praised Việt Nam as a trustworthy and responsive partner that takes UNESCO’s recommendations seriously and implements them effectively. He noted with satisfaction that several of his proposals made during the visit two years ago have since been successfully carried out, underscoring the enduring partnership between Việt Nam and UNESCO in protecting global heritage.

In recognition of his contributions, Deputy PM Sơn awarded Assomo the “For the Cause of Việt Nam’s Diplomacy” insignia, honouring his outstanding contributions to the preservation of Việt Nam’s heritage values as well as bilateral cooperation.

On the same day, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO Nguyễn Minh Vũ also held a meeting with Assomo to discuss strategic cooperation directions in the new period. VNA/VNS