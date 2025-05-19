‘Hoiana Summer Splendor’ offers a season of unforgettable moments

QUẢNG NAM — The world’s leading fully integrated resort, Hoiana Resort & Golf, in the central province of Quảng Nam, has unveiled an exhilarating summer line up with its ‘Hoiana Summer Splendor’ campaign.

Designed to create unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages, the vibrant programme features a dynamic mix of activities, events and exclusive offers.

The campaign launched with the much-anticipated return of Miss Universe Australia 2025, where 30 finalists, took part in a series of exciting activities, including a Vietnamese cooking class, a cultural exploration of Hội An Ancient Town, a charity visit to Hearing & Beyond, to learn sign language and create lanterns with hearing-impaired children, and the official Miss Universe Australia swimwear shoot. The festivities, from May 11 to 19, culminated in the vibrant Hoiana Summer Splendor Pool Party on May 16.

Beyond this prestigious event, the season continues with an exciting array of experiences tailored for families, couples, friends and golf enthusiasts, promising an unforgettable summer spent by the pristine coastline.

A world-class destination

Hoiana Resort & Golf, located along the coastline of Quảng Nam Province, offers a variety of accommodations across four distinct hotels. Among them are two New World-branded properties – New World Hoiana Beach Resort and New World Hoiana Hotel, alongside Hoiana Hotel & Suites and Hoiana Residences. Each hotel has its own character, with options ranging from standard rooms to expansive suites and residences.

The resort is also home to Hoiana Shores Golf Club, an 18-hole link course that has deserved recognition as being among the world’s top golf courses. Positioned directly along the shore, it features a clubhouse, a professional golf shop, and dining spaces, everything to attract those passionate about the sport.

Dining at Hoiana Resort & Golf presents a wide selection of flavours, with more than 20 restaurants and bars offering an array of cuisine choices. Guests can explore Vietnamese, South Korean, Chinese and Hong Kong dishes, as well as Italian and international favourites. Notable restaurants include San Xi Lou, the Seafood Shack, The Grill, Osteria, Cove and Charred, each offering a distinct dining experience.

Family-friendly fun

At Hoiana Resort & Golf, families have plenty of ways to enjoy their time. The resort includes a spacious 3,000-square-metre Kids’ Club called PLAY, where children can take part in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities in a supervised setting. While kids engage in play and exploration, parents have options to relax at the Downtime Renew spa or the newly opened exclusive retreat, the Hide Out.

There are also several pools spread across the resort, including outdoor and infinity pools, as well as water slides and a mini water park. Guests can take a cyclo taxi or bike ride through the landscaped gardens, unwind in cabanas, or try different recreational and water sports activities. Whether looking for excitement or a slower pace, the resort offers spaces for both adventure and relaxation.

Hoiana Resort & Golf invites guests to create lasting memories with its Summer Getaway Package, available for bookings and stays until August 31. Prices start at VNĐ2,575,000 per night.

For golf enthusiasts, the ‘Luxurious Golf Getaway’ package includes a one-night stay at New World Hoiana Beach Resort, a round at Hoiana Shores Golf Club and access to the clubhouse with its beachfront setting.

Situated along a four-kilometre coastline, the resort is close to Hội An Ancient Town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and offers over 1,200 rooms across four hotels. VNS



​​​​​​