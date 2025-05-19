VN int’l fashion week attracts international designers

HCM CITY French fashion designer Julien Fournié, a member of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion), will present his new collection at the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Spring/Summer 2025 from June 5-8 in HCM City.

Fournié said it has been exactly 10 years since he appeared for the first time at the AVIFW, adding that he brought to the show his haute couture collection called “First Circus”, a memorable collection to celebrate his 50th birthday this year.

The collection features 29 creations inspired by mythological characters.

The designer said, “I’m so thrilled to come and share with Vietnamese fashionistas what haute couture exactly is."

Fournié created his own fashion house, bearing his name, in Paris in 2009. From the very start, the brand displayed an unmistakable dedication to artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation, values deeply embedded in the DNA of haute couture.

Just four seasons later, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode admitted Fournié as a guest member in the prestigious official French Haute Couture calendar.

In 2017, Fournié achieved the ultimate distinction when it was officially awarded the coveted Haute Couture classification. Today, there are only 14 designers who bear the label of haute couture worldwide.

Fournié’s First Circus collection will be presented on the opening night of the AVIFW Spring/Summer 2025 on June 5.

Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, president of Việt Nam International Fashion Week, said at a press recent conference that, over the past ten years, VIFW contributed to bringing Vietnamese fashion, designers and brands to the world.

Stepping into a new era of Vietnamese fashion, the AVIFW Spring/Summer 2025 will focus on the theme of “Pure Style Shines” to build a fashion industry with a unique cultural identity, turning Việt Nam into a country with a developed fashion industry.

She added that this year, Việt Nam is celebrating important landmarks, including the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025) and the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), so the designers expect to tell stories of Vietnamese culture through fashion.

The AVIFW Spring/Summer 2025 will attract 15 other international and domestic designers such as Alberto Zambelli from Italy, Frederick Lee from Singapore, and Lê Thanh Hòa and Vũ Việt Hà of Việt Nam, and brands such as Behati from Malaysia, Moral from Indonesia, and Happy Clothing of Việt Nam.

Designer Hòa, who creates costumes for pageant contestants at Miss Việt Nam and Miss World Việt Nam, is expected to open the AVIFW Spring/Summer 2025.

He will introduce his latest collection “The Light of Water”, highlighting designs inspired by water's purity, flexibility and intrinsic strength.

He combines moving water droplets with pure light to create transformation and continuity of water flow under the sunlight.

Hà Nội-based Hà will close fashion week with a collection inspired by the traditional costumes of ethnic minority groups in the northwestern region.

The fashion week will offer a seminar with the theme of “Potential of Luxury Brands in the Việt Nam Market”, with the participation of fashion experts from the world’s fashion capitals of Milan and Paris, and from global high-end fashion brands.

The AVIFW Spring/Summer 2025 fashion week will be held at the Nguyễn Du Gymnasium in District 1. VNS