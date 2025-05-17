Photo exhibition with rare President Hồ Chí Minh's images opens in city

HÀ NỘI — A photo exhibition entitled Rạng Rỡ Tên Người (The Glorious Name of President Hồ Chí Minh), showcasing both iconic and rarely seen images and artworks of President Hồ Chí Minh, is currently on display in Hà Nội.

The event is part of a series of activities commemorating the 135th birth anniversary of the revered leader of the Vietnamese revolution, who not only led the nation to independence but also laid the foundation for Việt Nam’s revolutionary press.

Speaking at the opening, Editor-in-Chief Lê Quốc Minh highlighted the President’s extraordinary journey of more than 30 years in search of a path to national salvation. During that time, President Hồ Chí Minh absorbed and creatively applied Marxism-Leninism to the realities of the Vietnamese revolution — a historic path that led to the liberation of the country and its people, ushering in the Hồ Chí Minh Era.

His ideology — with national independence and the people’s freedom and happiness at its core — served not only as a guiding light through the country’s resistance wars but also continues to act as a compass for Việt Nam’s sustainable and comprehensive development in the new era.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections. The first, Hồ Chí Minh – Chân Dung Một Con Người (Hồ Chí Minh – The Portrait of a Man), retraces his life journey and honours his stature as a national liberation hero and a world-renowned cultural icon.

The second section, Lòng Dân Yêu Kính Người (The People’s Love for President Hồ), features photographs capturing the President’s close interactions with people from all walks of life across the country. It reflects the deep affection the public held for him, complemented by various artistic depictions of his image.

The third section, Bác Hồ với Báo Nhân Dân (President Hồ and Nhân Dân Newspaper), highlights the special bond between the President and the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. On display are many of his writings published in the paper over the years — concise yet profound pieces that continue to offer valuable insights applicable to the country’s present-day development.

Some articles were penned during times of serious illness, yet still reflected his enduring concern for the nation, especially the beloved South, and his vision for a strong and unified Việt Nam.

“Studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh is not only a political responsibility but also a professional way of life for journalists,” said Editor-in-Chief Lê Quốc Minh. “In an era of information explosion, revolutionary journalism must uphold political integrity while embracing innovation and spreading humanistic and progressive values.”

Notably, the exhibition integrates modern technology to enhance the visitor experience. QR codes allow guests to access a virtual museum on President Hồ Chí Minh and Youth and enjoy a musical podcast featuring timeless songs that honour his life, character, and selfless contributions to the nation.

As part of the event, Nhân Dân Newspaper also launched its special Weekend issue No. 1890 — a symbolically significant number marking the year of President Hồ Chí Minh’s birth.

The special Weekend edition features in-depth articles by esteemed scholars and researchers, affirming the enduring relevance of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought. It also includes a two-page supplement with rare photographs of the President reading Nhân Dân Newspaper, alongside some of his most iconic and timeless quotes.

Embedded within the supplement are QR codes that link to vibrant multimedia content hosted on the dedicated website “Hồ Chí Minh and the Thought ‘Taking the People as the Root’”, accessible at hochiminh.nhandan.vn.

“The exhibition is a meaningful cultural and political event, helping bring President Hồ’s ideology closer to the public,” said Colonel Đinh Trọng Hải, Head of the Photo Department at People’s Army Newspaper. “The precious images, which left me deeply moved, offer a comprehensive and vivid portrayal of our great leader.”

He also praised the integration of technology and the combination of a virtual museum and podcast, calling it a modern, engaging approach that inspires younger generations to learn about the President’s life and thought. He noted the exhibition also serves as a valuable information resource for academic research and historical studies.

The exhibition, along with free copies of the special Nhân Dân editions, is open to the public at Nhân Dân Newspaper’s headquarters, No. 71 Hàng Trống Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội, until May 19. — VNS