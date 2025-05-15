Politics & Law
Home for abandoned dogs and cats

May 15, 2025 - 18:03
Established in 2021, Sân Nhà Nhiều Chó (Backyard Squad) has become home to nearly one thousand abandoned or rescued dogs and cats. Let’s visit the farm with Việt Nam News reporters to see how these animals are cared for, and the challenges the founder and staff face!

Artistic figures

For those who enjoy setting up and personalising their computer space, keycaps are a beloved accessory. Huyền Thu is one such enthusiast, let’s take a look at how uniquely her keycaps have been customised!

