Museums in HCM City to offer free admission to celebrate International Museum Day

HCM CITY — Many museums in HCM City will offer free admission to visitors on May 18 and 19 to celebrate International Museum Day 2025.

The HCM City Department of Culture and Sports is organising events to celebrate this occasion.

Specifically, the HCM City Museum and the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts will offer free admission on May 18.

Other museums will offer free admission on May 19.

Various activities at the museums

The HCM City Museum, HCM City branch, will host a special exhibition titled The South Forever Remembers Uncle Hồ, displayed both at the museum and in Nghệ An Province.

A mobile exhibition themed Proud of the City Named After Uncle Hồ, Hồ Chí Minh will be held at the University of Foreign Languages and Information Technology, opening on the morning of May 12.

Tôn Đức Thắng Museum will present a special exhibition called Ba Son – A Timeline at Ba Son Corporation, opening on May 18.

In collaboration with An Giang Provincial Museum, it will also present the themed exhibition Uncle Tôn – The Journey from 1945 to 1975 at An Giang Provincial Museum.

The museum is also coordinating with Tôn Đức Thắng University, Cao Thắng Technical College, and HCM City University of Culture to organise a short film competition.

The theme of the competition is to share interesting stories about Uncle Tôn or experiences from visiting the museum, under the title Tôn Đức Thắng Museum - A New Face.

Additionally, in collaboration with the City Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, and private collectors, a special exhibition titled National Treasures – Masterpieces of Heritage in HCM City will be presented.

A photo exhibition titled President Hồ Chí Minh – Life and Revolutionary Career will take place from May 19 to June 9 at the museum.

The HCM City Museum is also partnering with the City Museum of History to provide content and artifacts for the National Treasures – Masterpieces of Heritage in Ho Chi Minh City exhibition at the Museum of History.

Another thematic exhibition, The Journey Following Uncle Hồ through Stamp and Postcard Collections, will open on May 18.

The War Remnants Museum will hold a seminar on the Summary of Several Standards in Museum Exhibition Design, expected to take place on May 15 or 16.

The museum, in collaboration with the Southern Youth Union Liaison Committee, will reconstruct a secret bunker: The Three-Chamber Secret Bunker – a meeting base for the Zone 1 Committee (Gò Vấp District Party Committee) and the 67B Special Forces Unit, used to store and print documents and weapons during 1965–1968.

The Southern Women's Museum will launch a special exhibition titled 40-Year Journey – Stories from Artifacts.

The HCM City Museum of Fine Arts will host a themed display and seminar titled Stories After the Reunification, with participation from the Liberation Painting Department, expected to open on May 19.

The museum will also experiment with virtual reality (VR) technology and AI animation in two galleries featuring national treasures: Spring Garden of Central, Southern and Northern Regions and The Copper-Walled Youth. — VNS