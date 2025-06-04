Hà Nội's incense village captivates travellers

|A group of tourists taking pictures at a mosaic made from incense sticks at Quảng Phú Cầu incense village in Ứng Hoà district, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos Thành Phương
HÀ NỘI — For over a century, the Quảng Phú Cầu incense village in Ứng Hoà district, Hà Nội, has preserved the traditional art of incense-making. In the closing days of the year, it transforms into a tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and check-in. — VNS
|The incense village has a history stretching over a hundred years.
|According to local residents, incense makers operate year-round, but during festivals and at Tết (Lunar New Year), the atmosphere becomes even more vibrant and bustling.
|What makes the incense from the craft village stand out is the use of entirely herbal ingredients, such as agarwood, cedrus, cypress, cinnamon, and others.
|Quảng Phú Cầu incense village is a destination chosen by many tourists when visiting Hà Nội.
|Check-in spots not to be missed when visiting Quảng Phú Cầu incense village.