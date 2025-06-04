Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội's incense village captivates travellers

June 04, 2025 - 13:13
For over a century, the Quảng Phú Cầu incense village in Ứng Hoà district, Hà Nội, has preserved the traditional art of incense-making. In the closing days of the year, it transforms into a tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and check-in.
A group of tourists taking pictures at a mosaic made from incense sticks at Quảng Phú Cầu incense village in Ứng Hoà district, Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photos Thành Phương

HÀ NỘI — For over a century, the Quảng Phú Cầu incense village in Ứng Hoà district, Hà Nội, has preserved the traditional art of incense-making. In the closing days of the year, it transforms into a tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and check-in. — VNS

The incense village has a history stretching over a hundred years.
According to local residents, incense makers operate year-round, but during festivals and at Tết (Lunar New Year), the atmosphere becomes even more vibrant and bustling.
What makes the incense from the craft village stand out is the use of entirely herbal ingredients, such as agarwood, cedrus, cypress, cinnamon, and others.
Quảng Phú Cầu incense village is a destination chosen by many tourists when visiting Hà Nội.
Check-in spots not to be missed when visiting Quảng Phú Cầu incense village.

