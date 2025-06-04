Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Áo dài week – a cultural highlight of Huế’s summer festival

June 04, 2025 - 11:30
Women in traditional áo dài cycle in Huế City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — The Huế Community Áo Dài Week 2025 will take place from June 6 to 15 in the central city with various activities including workshops, artistic and musical performances, and áo dài shows, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

Specifically, a special musical programme titled "Áo Dài of Huế" is a prominent activity within the framework of the Visit Vietnam Year - Huế 2025. The programme "Cultural Colours" will bring together domestic and international art troupes who will introduce traditional culture and costumes of East Asian countries.

A Vietnamese costume parade will be held as part of the festival, expected to be the largest-ever of its kind with thousands of participants in traditional costumes of the three regions across Việt Nam.

In addition to áo dài shows, people can visit a space showcasing the traditional making of áo dài, a workshop about the use of áo dài at schools, and an exhibition of paintings from a contest for children themed "Áo Dài and Childhood”.

Other activities include an exhibition of works and an áo dài collection, a show of áo dài and Phước Tích ceramic products, and a countryside market combined with an áo dài parade. Visitors can also take part in a flower and incense offering ceremony at Trường Thái Tomb, along with a commemorative parade for Lord Nguyễn Phúc Khoát and King Minh Mạng.

The Huế Community Áo Dài Week 2025 is part of efforts to promote Huế as the capital of áo dài, and also among a series of activities during the Visit Việt Nam Year and Huế Festival. — VNA/VNS

