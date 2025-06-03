Vietnamese students benefit from ‘Learning for life’ hospitality

ĐÀ NẴNG – More than 420 students and 25 lecturers, have benefitted from ‘Learning for Life’ (L4L) training programme, a project to support hospitality and skill education, in Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội in 2024-25.

The programme, which was made in partnership between Diageo Vietnam, the Đà Nẵng Vocational Tourism College, Hà Nội Tourism College, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Kenan Foundation Asia, has reported the successful completion of its two-year initiative.

The training programme and curriculum had helped both teachers and students focus on practical competencies including bartending, service and recommendation techniques, effective communication, teamwork, time management and personal branding.

It said a follow-up survey showed that most students found the training content engaging and creative, while 95 per cent found the course useful and helped them feel more confident in finding job opportunities.

This initiative has empowered hundreds of hospitality students with vital soft skills and practical industry knowledge, underscoring Diageo’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, skilled workforce within Việt Nam’s tourism and hospitality sectors in 2024-25.

The programme strongly confirmed Diageo’s global effort in driving sustainable growth and inclusiveness through education, and the company’s ambition is to provide hospitality and business skills to 200,000 individuals in 2030.

To date Diageo has supported 98,000 people worldwide, and the ‘Learning for Life’ reached over 36,000 individuals across 36 countries and territories in fiscal 2024, with women making up more than 50 per cent of participants, it reported.

The General Manager of Diageo Vietnam, Nguyễn Anh Thi, emphasised: “Through ‘Learning for Life’ programme, we are honoured to work alongside the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, young talents, opportunity seekers and educational institutions to provide essential knowledge and nurture career-ready skills.

"This collaboration not only helps strengthen the local workforce, but also contributes to broader socioeconomic development. The programme’s official adoption by the college stands as a strong testament to its practical value and long-term impact."

The success of the project has prompted Đà Nẵng Vocational Tourism College to officially integrate the ‘L4L’ programme into its official education curriculum, ensuring that future generations of students will continue to benefit from the training structure and soft skills originally introduced through the Diageo-led initiative.

The Executive Director and Country Representative of Kenan Foundation Asia Vietnam, Richard Bernard, said: “Kenan has successfully implemented the 'Learning for Life' initiative for many years in Thailand. When bringing it to Việt Nam, we embraced it as a journey of learning and adaptation to the local vocational education landscape. After two years of implementing with Diageo Vietnam and strong support from the Ministry and colleges, we are proud that the programme has demonstrated its viability and sustainability. Kenan remains committed to scaling this model across the country.”

The Principal of Đà Nẵng Vocational Tourism College, Nguyễn Duy Quang, said: “The project has equipped students with four essential skill sets: Digital Skills, 21st Century Skills, Job Readiness Skills, and Bartending Skills, empowering them with the confidence to integrate into the workforce.

"Notably, our faculty members have not only delivered training, but also evolved into core trainers, adopting modern teaching methodologies. As the implementing institution, we take great pride in witnessing the remarkable transformation of both students and lecturers.

"This initiative not only fosters contemporary skill development, but also bridges the gap between education and the practical needs of the tourism and hospitality sector. It marks a significant step for our college in aligning theoretical learning with industry practice, positioning us as a high-quality training hub capable of meeting global integration demands. We remain committed to supporting this effort and to promoting the spirit of lifelong learning throughout our community.”

‘Learning for Life’ is a global initiative by Diageo designed to remove barriers to employment by providing business and hospitality training to underrepresented groups.

In Việt Nam, it represents a key step in delivering on Diageo’s Spirit of Progress 2030 agenda, which aims to promote positive drinking, champion inclusion and diversity, and pioneer grain-to-glass sustainability.

Following the success of the programme in Đà Nẵng, Diageo Vietnam remains committed to strengthening its efforts to nurture local talent and contribute to the long-term development of Việt Nam’s tourism and hospitality industries.

The country’s tourism sector requires nearly 40,000 new workers annually, yet the current labour market can only supply between 15,000 and 20,000. Among the existing workforce, just 9.7 per cent hold a university degree or higher, while the majority possess only intermediate or vocational-level qualifications.

Moreover, only 43 per cent of workers have received any formal training in tourism services – underscoring the urgent need for knowledge expertise to help build professional capacity and elevate service standards across the industry.

Kenan Foundation Asia is a regional non-profit organisation that equips individuals with the knowledge, technology and skills necessary for a sustainable future. Since establishing its office in Việt Nam in 2014, Kenan Foundation Asia has been actively implementing Educational Transformation, Economic Development and Social Inclusion projects, collaborating with the Government, the private sector, education institutions and civil society.