Beloved cricket animation character Dế Mèn joins UNICEF Vietnam as a companion

HÀ NỘI The courageous character Dế Mèn (Cricket) from the newly released animated film Dế Mèn: Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Quarters) has just been named a companion of UNICEF Vietnam in celebration of this year’s International Children’s Day, June 1.

In an official video posted by UNICEF Vietnam, Representative Silvia Danailov emphasised the organisation's commitment, saying: “UNICEF is in Việt Nam in line with our mandate and global commitment to give every child the best start in life and a fair opportunity to thrive, grow and benefit from the country’s development. This means stronger investment in quality healthcare, education and the protection of every girl and boy.”

Echoing this mission, Dế Mèn calls on everyone to join the cause, saying: “My mission is simple – to help every child in Việt Nam grow up healthy, confident and cared for. Come with us and be part of this meaningful journey.”

As a companion to UNICEF Vietnam, Dế Mèn will feature in various communication and community education campaigns, helping to raise public awareness about children's rights, gender equality, mental health, climate change and the importance of a safe living environment.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, works globally to protect children's rights and support their development. The organisation operates in 190 countries, including Việt Nam.

The film’s director, Nguyễn Mai Phương, said that the movie stays true to Dế Mèn’s bravery, chivalry and strong sense of justice from the original work, while naturally integrating the beloved character into modern life.

“We want Dế Mèn to not only be a childhood symbol but also a companion for today's younger generation,” she said.

Adapted from the literary classic Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of a Cricket) by the late writer Tô Hoài, The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Quarters follows Dế Mèn and his friends as they fight to protect their lives and their right to access clean water amid severe environmental pollution caused by human activities.

The filmmakers put great effort into crafting character depth through costumes and actions, though the story primarily focuses on the antagonist to highlight the devastating impact of pollution. Meanwhile, the protagonists – Dế Mèn, Dế Trũi (Mole Cricket), and others – serve as embodiments of courage and righteousness.

One of the film’s standout features is its blend of musical and action elements, showcasing intense battle sequences and visually captivating animation, especially in its 3D format. Iconic Hà Nội landmarks like Lenin Park, the Flag Tower and Long Biên Bridge enhance the film’s sense of connection with viewers.

The soundtrack delivers catchy modern melodies while incorporating traditional Vietnamese influences from chèo traditional opera and folk instruments, making the film appealing to audiences across generations.

Through The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Quarters, the filmmaking team pays tribute to the late writer Tô Hoài and the late animated film director Ngô Mạnh Lân – widely regarded as the father of the Dế Mèn character in Vietnamese animation, having begun illustrating and designing this iconic figure as early as 1959.

The literary masterpiece Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký remains one of the most celebrated works in Vietnamese children's literature, having been translated into 40 languages, including English, French, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish.

The story follows Dế Mèn's adventurous journey – from an arrogant, impulsive young cricket to a wiser, more compassionate hero shaped by experiences, encounters and life lessons. With its profound themes of courage, solidarity and friendship, the book continues to inspire generations, providing a rich source of artistic inspiration for adaptations and creative works.

In 2020, Dế Mèn became the symbol of the Dế Mèn Awards for Children, established by Sport & Culture newspaper (under the Vietnam News Agency). The prestigious awards, including the Grand Prize: Dế Mèn Knight and the Dế Mèn Aspiration Prize, honour outstanding artistic works by and for children. VNS