Vietnamese song honouring war veterans translated into three languages 

HCM CITY — A Vietnamese song dedicated to war veterans has been translated into several languages, including English, Russian and Japanese, seeking to share the gratitude of the nation for their heroes with friends around the world.

The song, Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hoà Bình (Continuing the Story of Peace), was composed by Nguyễn Văn Chung, 42, and has been translated by a group of passionate educators who felt compelled to share its message beyond borders.

Mai Thành Sơn, a teacher at the Hà Nội - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, took on the English translation after a student proposed it as a fitting tribute for the recent 50th anniversary of the National Reunification celebrations.

He completed the translation in just over an hour, driven by a desire to honour those who served. “What matters more than time is the love and dedication we pour into the song,” he said.

“If I tried to translate word-for-word, it could lose its meaning. I aimed to express the gratitude towards those who sacrificed for our homeland, while keeping it true to the original spirit.”

Dr Nguyễn Song Lan Anh, from the Japanese Language Department, said she spent five hours crafting the Japanese version overnight.

Inspired by the English translation, she took on the challenge despite finding it difficult to match the lyrics to the melody. “It required some creativity,” she explained, “but I was determined to maintain the essence of the song.”

A representative from the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam expressed hopes that young Vietnamese artists would perform the song in Japan, especially with the 80th anniversary of Japan’s National Day approaching.

The Russian translation was completed by teacher Lê Đức Mẫn, who has translated over 70 Vietnamese songs into Russian.

He said it was important to share such musical works with international friends adding: “The message is just as important as the content itself.”

The composer said: “Music can serve as a messenger of peace.” He hopes that young people around the world, including the Vietnamese diaspora, will connect with and help spread this meaningful content.

Released in 2023, Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hoà Bình was inspired by the composer’s visits to historical sites and the stories shared by veterans.

The song honours those who made sacrifices for the nation’s independence and carries a powerful message urging everyone to strive for education and hard work to contribute to the country’s growth.

It resonated deeply during the recent 50th anniversary of National Reunification celebrations, amassing billions of listens across various platforms. — VNS