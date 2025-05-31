Culture industry as key

Ninh Bình Province is among the localities with significant potential for developing its cultural industry. With over 1,800 historical sites, spectacular landscapes, diverse traditional handicrafts and unique cuisine, local authorities have identified the culture industry as a key sector for development.
Lạng Sơn is famous for its majestic nature, historical and spiritual relics and nearly 300 traditional festivals, along with a community of ethnic groups with many rich and unique customs - but it is also a great place to find amazing food.