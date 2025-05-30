Ballet Cinderella back to Opera House to celebrate Children’s Day

HCM CITY – The classic ballet Cinderella will be staged at the HCM City Opera House on May 31 and June 1 to celebrate International Children’s Day.

Cinderella premiered in Russia in 1945 and has become widely knowwn, with more than 1,500 different choreographed versions.

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) first staged the ballet in 2013, and it immediately became one of the most popular ballets.

The production bears the special mark of renowned Norwegian choreographer Johanne Jakhelln, who staged completely new versions of the ballets Cinderella and The Nutcracker exclusively for HBSO.

The ballet is based on the folk tale Cinderella, composed by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev between 1940 and 1944. It recreated a fairy tale, poetic world imbued with artistic and humanitarian values.

The work is about a young women named Cinderella who lives with her wicked stepmother and stepsister. Believing her life would always be miserable, Cinderella is fortunate to enter a magical world, where her Fairy Godmother changes her tough life miraculously.

Nguyễn Phúc Hùng, general director in charge of HBSO's programmes, will restage Cinderella for the upcoming show.

Hùng, a graduate in choreography of Fontys Dance Academy in the Netherlands, has choreographed several contemporary dances such as Chạm Tay Vào Quá Khứ (Touching the Past), Đi Qua Tình Yêu (Gone Through Love), and Hoàng Hôn (Sunset).

The performance will feature young dancer Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh as Cinderella.

Ninh earned a scholarship to study with the Norwegian National Opera & Ballet and has participated in cultural exchanges with Korea. She has performed in the ballets Giselle, Falling Angels, and Ballet Kiều, which won the excellence award at the National Dance and Music Festival in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk in June 2022.

The production will also include Đặng Minh Hiền as the stepmother, Lê Đức Anh as Prince Charming, La Mẫn Nhi as the Fairy Godmother, and dancers from HBSO Ballet.

The show will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue or via ticketbox.vn. VNS