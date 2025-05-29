Politics & Law
Hà Nội ranked among top 15 most popular cities for tourists

May 29, 2025 - 15:28
Visitors at the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội. Photo VNA/VNS

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s capital city of Hà Nội has been ranked 11th among the world's top 15 cities most favoured by tourists in 2025, according to a recent article by Time Out titled The Cities Tourists Are Ditching And Where They’re Heading Instead.

The ranking is based on year-on-year analysis of Google search data for flights, hotels, and itineraries, conducted by UK-based travel insurance firm InsureandGo.

The list highlights a shift in global travel preferences, with Hà Nội standing out for its rich cultural heritage, historic landmarks, and distinctive cuisine. Notable attractions such as the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, the Temple of Literature, and the Old Quarter draw millions of visitors annually. Additionally, Hà Nội's culinary offerings, including phở, bún chả, chả cá Lã Vọng, and Thanh Trì steamed rice rolls that have garnered international acclaim.

The top 15 cities tourists are turning to include Tokyo (Japan); Rio de Janeiro (Brazil); Bejing (China); Lucerne (Switzerland); Kuwait city (Kuwait); Seville (Spain); Chicago (US); Belize city (Belize); Chiang Mai (Thailand); Tbilisi (Georgia); Hà Nội (Vietnam); Nassau (Bahamas); Jakarta (Indonesia); Santiago (Chile); and Buenos Aires (Argentina).

The study also notes a decline in tourist interest for certain destinations. Havana (Cuba) experienced the most significant drop, with a 28 percent decrease in search interest. Other cities seeing reduced interest include Miami (US), Kingston (Jamaica), Nadi (Fiji), Gdańsk (Poland), Las Vegas (US), Apia (Samoa), Stockholm (Sweden), Brussels (Belgium), Berlin (Germany), London (UK), Wellington (New Zealand), Singapore (Singapore), Dubai (UAE), and Delhi (India).

This trend underscores a growing desire among travellers to explore destinations that offer authentic cultural experiences and are less impacted by overtourism. Hà Nội's unique blend of history, culture, and cuisine positions it as an increasingly attractive option for global tourists. — VNA/VNS

tourism destination travel tourist attractions reopen Ha Noi

