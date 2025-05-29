The Cricket Knight, the first book illustrated entirely by AI in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Hiệp Sĩ Dế Mèn (The Cricket Knight), which was officially introduced to the public on May 28, made history as the first ever book illustrated entirely by artificial intelligence (AI) in Việt Nam.

The 277-page work, by author Lê Văn Thao, has been published by the Fine Arts Publishing House.

The book, with more than 200 illustrations, tells the story of a cricket and the insect's desire to protect justice. He is pushed into many unexpected adventures which are full of danger and rich in emotion and poetry.

Divided into seven parts, The Cricket Knight guides readers to an imaginary world of insects through Thao's captivating language and vivid and realistic images.

"I was one of people who took part in a project by a US firm that aimed to adapt Vietnamese famous story Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of a Cricket) by well-known writer Tô Hoài into a movie. Due to many reasons, the project failed and I regretted that international friends missed an opportunity to know more about Việt Nam. So I decided to do a book with illustrations myself," said Thao.

Having no background experience as a writer or painter, Thao, a graphic designer, began writing his book little by little, day by day and after 20 years he finally completed his dream.

One of the reasons it took so long was that he wanted his work for children to have special illustrations. However, after working with many painters he didn't find one could suitably convert his ideas into images. Until he found Al.

He learned how to use the technology and applied it into his world. After two months, the Al assistant successfully helped him complete the illustrations for the book.

“As a graphic designer in the publishing industry, I understand that converting a writer's ideas into images is a difficult task. The book may not be completely satisfactory to me and the readers, but I hope that it will help inspire creativity for readers of all ages," said Thao.

"I believe that my 20-year project would have been hopeless without Al. I hope that, with the great help of this technology, many manuscripts will have the opportunity to be published.”

The author said his book was not only a present for the children, but also contained messages that he wanted to send to little readers.

“My messages are that the world of human is much smaller than that of the insects. Humans should live in harmony and symbiosis with them to develop well,” Thao said.

“Everyone has his own defects but chivalry and helpfulness is indispensable in life.”

As well as authoring a cherished book, Thao, alongside his colleagues, introduced a project entitled Creating with AI, an experimental programme, into a chain of schools.

According to the organising committee, the project aims to help students use Al in their works, such as doing illustrations with AI, telling stories with images and developing creative thinking suitable for the digital age.

The educational model combines literature, fine arts and technology, affirming that AI does not have to replace creativity, but can be used as a tool to promote human creativity.

“Al is a helpful technology. Knowing how to use it effectively will help people to catch up with the pace of society,” said Thao. VNS