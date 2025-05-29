Coastal city prepares to welcome visitors for summer vacation

ĐÀ NẴNG – Đà Nẵng is gearing up for an influx of tourists this summer, with plans in place to ensure they have the best possible experiences and enjoy the warmest of welcomes.

Check-in sites will be set up on public beaches of Mân Thái, Biển Đông (East Sea) Park, Liên Chiểu with a series of art performances, entertainment and sports activities for the Enjoy Đà Nẵng Festival from June 19-23.

The event will promote the summer vacation and the two-month Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival.

The city’s tourism department said the opening ceremony is expected to attract around 20,000 people at the open-air music performance featuring 200 artists and dancers at the East Sea Park on June 20.

Local bands and expats will be performing at Maia Summer Vibes on Mỹ An beach and Biển Đông Park from 8pm to 10pm, June 21-23, while an LED-stick kite flying demonstration will take place over the Hàn River and pedestrian zone on Bạch Đằng Street during the week-long festival.

Biển Đông Park will also host the cuisine rendezvous, the Đà Nẵng Summer Taste, with more than 60 food stalls cooking local specialties and international dishes.

Mân Thái beach will revive the lifestyle of the ancient fishing communities from previous centuries, offering a net fishing experience, net weaving and fresh seafood cooking.

The old village still preserves the Whale Temple, a spiritual site of worshipping for fishing communities living along the coast of Đà Nẵng.

More than 500 Yogis will join a mass Yoga demonstration on the beach from 5am to 9am on June 22, while 1,500 runners will take part in the Barefoot running event at the beach-front Ariyana International Convention Centre in the day.

Demonstrations of sailing boats and stand up paddle boarding will take place in the Hàn River on June 22-23.

Đà Nẵng’s tourism industry has offered significant promotions and a variety of unique cultural experiences with more than 20,000 vouchers and 30,000 ‘cuisine passports’ for visitors earlier 2025.

The beach city hosted 1.7 million international travellers and 1.83 million domestic tourists in the first quarter of this year, collecting revenue of VNĐ11.4 trillion (US$456 million). VNS