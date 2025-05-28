Newly-opened cine hub promotes cooperation

HÀ NỘI — A new cinema hub has opened in Hà Nội for art-house productions and other activities focusing on the film industry, both at home and overseas.

The White Light Cinéhub is a collaborative project between Vietnamese Complex 01 and the Thai White Light Post, supported by the French Institute and French Embassy in Việt Nam.

The launch was attended by President of the French Institute Eva Nguyen Binh, Audiovisual Attaché of the French Institute for Southeast Asia Jeremy Segay, the Founder/CEO of Complex 01 Trần Đắc Phúc, CEO of White Light Post, Chartchai Ketnust, Head of Film Dissemination at the Việt Nam Department of Cinema, Lê Thị Thu Hà, along with French cultural representatives and Vietnamese directors, filmmakers.

“This is a meaningful collaborative initiative," said Binh at the launching ceremony. "The French Institute is proud to accompany and support the development of White Light Cinéhub.”

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between White Light Cinéhub and the French Institute was signed by Binh and Phúc. The programme marked the beginning of open and dynamic discussions on the future of a post-production-focused cinematic space, while encouraging cross-cultural and technical exchange behind the screen, with active participation from industry experts and young filmmakers.

Built upon international collaboration, the White Light Cinéhub serves as a creative bridge between Việt Nam, Thailand and France. According to Phúc: "This space aims to promote professional exchange, support emerging film projects, and expand the filmmaking community network across Southeast Asia and Europe.”

Located at No29, Lane 167, Tây Sơn Street, Complex 01 is a community mall transformed from an old printing factory, with the mission to connect creativity, education, technology and entrepreneurship.

The three-floor space brings together over 20 units from the arts and crafts arena, music, education, entertainment and tech start-ups, forming a diverse yet interconnected ecosystem.

With flexible infrastructure for exhibitions, workshops, performances and coworking, Complex 01 has become a meeting point for artists, entrepreneurs, and social organisations to co-create and collaborate.

White Light Post is Thailand’s first digital film lab, offering post-production solutions for filmmakers across Asia.

By co-founding and operating White Light Cinéhub, it brings practical value to young filmmakers, by helping them access and experience internationally standardised post-production workflows.

As a result, Vietnamese audiences will soon enjoy high-quality, professionally finished film projects.

This event is part of the France - Việt Nam Cultural Cooperation – Special Events series, organised in celebration of the official visit of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to Việt Nam. - VNS