World Children's Festival to bring joyful learning and fun-filled activities

HÀ NỘI A vibrant celebration of education, arts and culture awaits junior attendees at the 26th World Children's Festival, set to take place in Ninh Bình from May 29 to June 2.

Organised under the direction of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this annual event is more than just entertainment – it serves as a meaningful platform to promote awareness and responsibility within the community regarding the essential role of children and the collective duty to protect and support them.

One of the festival’s highlights is the photo exhibition President Hồ Chí Minh with Youth and Children, showcasing meaningful moments that reflect his deep affection for young people across the country.

The Children – The Future of the Nation photo display also presents images illustrating the efforts of families, schools and society in nurturing, educating and protecting children, fostering a safe and enriching environment for their development.

Children will have the opportunity to dive into a variety of hands-on activities, from learning circus arts and puppetry to trying their hand at traditional crafts alongside skilled artisans. They can create pottery, ceramic mosaics and folk woodblock prints or engage in fun eco-friendly activities, such as crafting play items from recycled tires and designing glass mosaics from reused materials.

The festival’s dedicated playground will feature outdoor play equipment, traditional folk games and interactive installations made from recycled materials, providing a lively and stimulating space for young visitors.

Additionally, a series of educational activities will inspire learning and creativity. The "Childhood Book Display" corner will introduce engaging books, encouraging a love for reading and literature.

Exciting experiential programmes include a firefighter training session where children will learn essential fire safety skills, including emergency escape techniques. The "Safe Driving" programme will offer practical exercises on a miniature track, teaching traffic safety and responsible driving through interactive mini-games.

Meanwhile, health and fashion-themed activities will include a fun session on "How to Brush Your Teeth Properly", along with "Touch the World of Colours", a vibrant painting experience.

Art lovers can look forward to captivating performances from children's clubs and renowned artists. The festival’s artistic line-up includes the grand concert Hello Summer 2025, alongside spectacular circus and variety shows such as Welcoming the Joyful Summer, Dance into Summer, Floating Clouds, Childhood Kites, Childhood Festival and the puppet show Fairy Tale World.

A special highlight of the opening night on May 29 will be an interactive session with established artists Xuân Bắc and Tự Long.

All festival activities will take place at the scenic Thủy Đình stage, located in the Old Quarter on Trần Hưng Đạo Road, Hoa Lư City, Ninh Bình Province. VNS