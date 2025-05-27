Hà Nội Tourism Festival offers unique chance for tourists to discover more about the capital

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Tourism Festival 2025 in the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long is a must-visit destination in the capital this coming weekend.

Under the theme Experience Hà Nội 2025, the festival aims to promote the city's tourism potential to the public with many activities to honour the values of cultural and historical heritages, alongside selling special places to go, products and unique tourism services. The team behind the event want to see more tourists arrive, encouraged by the fact the capital is, in their words, a 'Safe-Quality-Attractive-Friendly' destination.

It is also aims to strengthen Hà Nội's tourism connection with domestic and international provinces and cities, forming inter-regional and national tourism products and connecting the city with domestic and regional tourist destinations.

Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Nguyễn Hương Giang said the annual festival is the prime tourism promotion for the city. It is also a time for the department to launch their campaign Hello Summer 2025, to encourage local residents, alongside domestic and international visitors, to come and experience Hà Nội's beauty and specialties of the season.

According to organisers, the three-day event from May 30 to June 1, will include many notable activities and displays to welcome visitors and spread warm authentic feelings about the culture and tourism on offer in the capital.

Among the activities is a space to experience and enjoy Hà Nội through models and miniatures introducing tourist destinations combined with experience activities. There is a tourism photo exhibition with images of Hà Nội's streets, cultural heritages, architecture, craft villages and cuisine.

Visitors can enjoy introductions to local traditional crafts such as Bát Tràng pottery, Vạn Phúc silk and Quất Động embroidery.

Tourists will have opportunities to taste Hà Nội's delicious and famous cuisine through various food kiosks introducing dishes and drinks such as phở (noodles with chicken or beef), bún chả (noodles with grilled pork), bánh tôm (fried shrimp pancakes), bánh cuốn (steamed rice rolls), coffee, lotus tea and sweet soups. But foodies will not just be able to taste the best heritage dishes, they can also enjoy the fusion of old and new with creative dishes that combine traditional ingredients with modern cooking style. They can also join in cooking sessions with famous chefs and try Halal cuisine.

Another highlight is a section where visitors can explore Hà Nội tourism through virtual reality technology, using VR 360, 3D, flycams and mapping.

For businesses, there will be a dedicated space for commerce, welcoming travel agencies and hotels with some exclusive travelling routes and tours. There will be talkshows and seminars on Hà Nội tourism trends, developing green tourism and how experiential tourism is being nurtured.

Other activities include traditional music performances of ca trù (ceremonial singing), xẩm (blind buskers’ singing), chầu văn (spiritual singing) and youth music.

There will be an Áo dài fashion show, a show of contemporary folk art, lion dances, festival drums, street art, and circus and magic shows every day of the festival.

Of special note, there will be tips and ideas, from artisans, artists and travel bloggers to give visitors new ideas for their visit.

In addition to the main stage at the Imperial Citadel, there will be many other activities around Hà Nội.

In the Old Quarter, visitors will experience the making of traditional handicraft products, wrapping green rice cakes and making preserved sugared or salted fruits, along with calligraphy writing.

In the Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature Complex) and some other relics, there will be cultural and educational activities associated with the heritage of the city, taking photos to check in 'A corner of Hà Nội' in ancient and traditional costumes, music and dance performances, royal ceremonies, with mini games and chances to win gift vouchers.

Đường Lâm Ancient Village will open for visitors to experience the culture of the northern countryside with activities such as wrapping traditional cakes, making soy sauce and peanut candy. In the 'A day as a farmer' tour experience, visitors can role play, working like a 'real' farmer, planting out rice and catching fish.

In Bát Tràng, they will work on producing pottery, at every stage from molding, product firing to decorating and then shopping in one of the largest pottery markets.

In Vạn Phúc, visitors will take part in spinning, drawing patterns on silk fabric and making their own silk scarves.

In the Thiên Đường Bảo Sơn Park, tourists will be offered entertainment and technology experience while in Tuần Châu Quốc Oai Tourist Complex, the Northern Quintessence Art Performance and folk games combined with AR/VR technology will make memories for everyone on tour this summer. — VNS