Việt Nam int’l fashion week set to take place in HCM City

HÀ NỘI — The Aquafina Vietnam International Fashion Week Spring–Summer 2025 (AVIFW 2025) will take place in district 1, HCM City, from June 5 - 8, spotlighting innovation, identity, and sustainability in Vietnamese fashion.

With the theme “Pure Style Shines – Identity Creates Style”, this 19th edition of Việt Nam’s premier fashion event celebrates cultural identity, encourages individual creativity, and promotes sustainable fashion practices.

AVIFW 2025 aims to inspire designers to use eco-friendly materials, honour traditional craftsmanship, and embrace innovation, thereby elevating Việt Nam’s standing in the global fashion industry.

According to organisers, this year’s event reaffirms a long-term vision to transform Việt Nam from a destination for garment manufacturing into a fully-fledged fashion powerhouse, deeply integrated with the international scene.

AVIFW 2025 will feature collections from 16 leading Vietnamese and international designers and fashion houses, including Lê Thanh Hòa, Vũ Việt Hà, Đặng Trọng Minh Châu, Adrian Anh Tuấn, Ivan Tran, and Cao Minh Tiến. Notable international participants include Julien Fournié (France), Alberto Zambelli (Italy), Frederick Lee (Singapore), Behati (Malaysia), and Moral (Indonesia).

The showcased collections will highlight eco-conscious materials, traditional handcraft techniques, and the integration of modern technologies.

The event will open with Lê Thanh Hòa’s “The Light of Water”, inspired by the elegance and vitality of water, and close with Vũ Việt Hà’s "Ma Dao", honouring Vietnamese brocade and ethnic traditions.

French designer Julien Fournié will showcase his theatrical haute couture collection “First Circus”.

Many collections will feature sustainable materials like lotus silk, oyster shells, and bamboo fibre.

A key highlight of this year’s fashion week is the debut use of augmented reality (AR) on the red carpet, allowing for dynamic interaction with fashion designs.

Additionally, seminars on the potential of luxury branding in Việt Nam will welcome international experts and create new opportunities for collaboration in the country's textile and fashion sectors. — VNA/VNS