Permate Affiliate Fest 2025 features renowned artists in HCM City

HCM CITY — The large-scale Permate Affiliate Fest 2025 will bring a vibrant music and technology event to entertain participants, especially for publishers, agencies, brands and digital marketing enthusiasts, in HCM City next week.

It is the first time a festival will hold a combination in-depth affiliate marketing seminar and outdoor music show in the country, promising a comprehensive, creative and trendy experience for the audience.

The highlight is the music performance, with the participation of prominent faces from two famous music shows: Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai (Call Me By Fire) and Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi Never Say Goodbye).

Names like Bùi Công Nam, known as the 'king of commercial music', HURRYKNG and Wean, along with the special guest appearance of Orange, who became famous for her well-known song Em Xinh, promise to stir up the stage with unique hits.

The music night, which also features Only C, Obito and a vibrant debut from DJ Rin, will be hosted by MC duo Tuyền Tăng and Zico, who are expected to create a youthful, modern and close-to-the-audience atmosphere.

Each artist will have 20 minutes to perform and five minutes to interact with their fans, but the entire song list is still being kept secret to create surprises during the show.

Apart from the concert, under the theme The Game Changer, the festival will reflect the transformation of the affiliate marketing industry in Việt Nam, as businesses and technology platforms shift from the traditional affiliate marketing model with external networks to performance partnerships.

It is expected to promote the pioneering spirit and the aspiration to reshape the affiliate marketing field to be more modern, effective and sustainable through seminars, exhibitions and community connections.

This is considered not only a playground for those in the sector, but also an opportunity for the entire ecosystem — from publishers, advertisers and agencies to key opinion consumers and key opinion leaders — to connect, share, create and contribute to the better future of the industry.

The festival will take place from 2pm until late on May 31. It is open to the public, but those who wish to be in the audience need to register in advance via the organisers’ website. VNS