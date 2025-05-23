Lights, camera, action: The rise of Bình Thuận tourism through film

Bình Thuận Province, with its stunning landscapes, ancient relics and rich cultural heritage, is poised to become a prominent destination for tourism, particularly through the lens of cinema.

Recently, an increasing number of filmmakers have chosen Bình Thuận as a backdrop for their stories, leading to successful films that resonate both artistically and commercially. This trend not only promotes the province’s natural beauty and cultural treasures, but also opens up new avenues for tourism development.

One notable film that has significantly boosted Bình Thuận's tourism profile is Lật Mặt 8 - Vòng Tay Nắng (Flip Side 8 - Sunny Bracelet), directed by Lý Hải. The film achieved record box office success and showcased the breathtaking scenery of Bàu Trắng, often referred to as the 'little Sahara desert'. This cinematic representation has sparked renewed interest in the region, inviting viewers to experience its allure first hand. Bàu Trắng, with its vast white sand dunes and tranquil freshwater lakes, offers a captivating blend of wilderness and beauty, making it a must-visit for travellers.

The allure of Bàu Trắng

Situated approximately 60km north of Phan Thiết City centre, Bàu Trắng is a picturesque landscape shaped by nature over millennia. The area features a unique combination of pristine white sand dunes and expansive lakes, creating a serene yet mysterious environment. The two main lakes, Bàu Ông and Bàu Bà, stand out amid the arid surroundings, providing a lush oasis where various plant species thrive.

Visitors to Bàu Trắng are treated to an ever-changing landscape, as the sand dunes shift with the breeze, resembling flowing silk. Recognised as one of Việt Nam's top 100 impressive destinations in 2013 and a prominent tourist spot in ASEAN in 2014, Bàu Trắng was designated as a national monument in 2019. The area is now a key part of the Mũi Né National Tourist Area, further solidifying its status as a important destination in Bình Thuận.

Thanks to recent investments in transport infrastructure, Bàu Trắng has become increasingly accessible, drawing crowds of tourists eager to explore its wonders. Activities abound, from exhilarating sand sliding and ostrich riding, to off-road adventures across the dunes. Visitors can also soak in the surrounding beauty and capture stunning photographs, making it a paradise for both adventure seekers and photographers alike.

Millan Palmer from England shared his experience: “I learned about Bàu Trắng from social media. Coming here was a delightful surprise. The giant white sand dunes are breathtaking. We explored them on thrilling motorbike rides and even decided to extend our trip by a month to fully enjoy this place.”

Local visitor Hoàng Thu Nga echoed this sentiment, noting how the film Lật mặt 8 - Vòng tay nắng provided a fresh perspective on Bàu Trắng, prompting her to visit and experience the locations depicted in the movie.

According to the Management Board of Bàu Trắng Ecotourism Site, the area saw a remarkable 35 per cent increase in visitors during the recent April 30 - May 1 holiday, with over 10,200 arrivals. Projections suggest that by the end of May 2025, Bàu Trắng could welcome approximately 117,000 visitors, with international tourists making up about 30 per cent of that number.

Leveraging cinema for tourism growth

The Director of the Bình Thuận Province Tourism Promotion Centre, Nguyễn Linh Vũ, emphasised the importance of harnessing the influence of cinema to boost tourism. The centre has initiated surveys involving travel service providers to enhance tourism experiences and develop new services that capitalise on the cinematic appeal of Bình Thuận.

Beyond Bàu Trắng, other locations such as Phú Quý Island, with its stunning cliffs and azure waters, have also caught the eye of filmmakers. The film Anh Thầy Ngôi Sao (Superstar Teacher) highlighted the island's natural beauty, while scenes shot at Kê Gà Beach, featuring a century-old lighthouse and bustling fishing villages enriched the cinematic landscape of Bình Thuận.

The Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Nguyễn Lê Thành, noted that Bình Thuận’s diverse geography - spanning mountains, forests, rivers and beaches - alongside its rich cultural traditions, makes it an appealing canvas for filmmakers.

While cinema plays a vital role in showcasing Bình Thuận’s appeal, there is a need for a more strategic approach to fully realise its tourism potential. Many beautiful landscapes featured in films often serve merely as backdrops, lacking a deeper connection to tourism promotion. To address this, a concerted effort is required to foster collaboration between the film industry and tourism stakeholders.

Moving forward, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will continue to highlight Bình Thuận’s breathtaking scenery and cultural richness to filmmakers and the public. The province is committed to providing favourable conditions for film crews, facilitating the exploration of local tourism assets while enriching the cultural narrative through cinema.

Bình Thuận Province stands at the wave of a tourism renaissance, driven by its cinematic appeal. With continued investment and strategic partnerships between the film industry and tourism sector, Bình Thuận is poised to attract a new wave of visitors eager to experience the magic of this enchanting destination. As the cinematic stories unfold, so too will the opportunities for tourists to explore the beauty and culture that Bình Thuận has to offer. VNS