Central city to attract visitors from the Middle East

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Department will be organising a series promotional programmes to introduce the delights of visiting the area.

The programmes focus particularly on travellers from the Middle East with Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, opening a new air route from Dubai to Đà Nẵng via Bangkok, with four flights per week starting on June 2.

Nguyễn Thị Hoài An, the department's vice director, said the Middle East visitor market has much potential, with the city’s tourism industry having eyes on where new growth will come from as it grows.

An said Đà Nẵng will promote luxury vacation programmes and beach entertainment services for Middle East customers.

She said Đà Nẵng is already ready to host travellers from that market with qualified Halal food services, MICE, golf specials, wedding conventions and a system of luxury resorts.

Announcing its newest flight route in March, Emirates noted that the central city is its third gateway into Việt Nam, after Hà Nội and HCM City.

It will operate four flights each week to Đà Nẵng on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and will be using a Boeing 777 aircraft on the new route.

The launch of the new Dubai-Đà Nẵng flight could also potentially offer more opportunities for exchanges in investment, and trade, along with bringing in tourists.

Đà Nẵng has been inviting investment from the UAE in development on the city's planned free trade zone and international finance centre, which it will share with HCM City.

The city had meetings with the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Dubai National Air Travel Agency in planning air cargo and logistical services.

Tourism and aviation are two major industries contributing to the city’s socio-economic growth, according to the city’s tourism department.

A series of press and FAM trips are scheduled for additional marketing of what the city and region has to offer, will be put in the diary for Dubai, Thailand and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) soon. VNS