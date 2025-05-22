Singapore partners with Vietnamese travel platform to woo tourists

HCM CITY — The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on May 21 joined hands with iVIVU.com, a Vietnamese online travel platform, in a calculated bid to woo Vietnamese tourists, cementing Singapore’s place as a top beacon for Vietnamese travellers.

The collaboration features a multi-channel marketing campaign, curated travel packages, and regular updates on Singapore’s tourism offerings. Through iVIVU.com, Vietnamese travellers can now access a range of services, from flight and hotel bundles, accommodations, cruise tours, and tickets to top attractions, all designed to balance affordability with the promise of unforgettable experiences.

Terrence Voon, Executive Director for Southeast Asia at STB, stressed that the partnership aims to highlight Singapore’s vibrancy, from its lifestyle experiences to world-class entertainment. Together with iVIVU.com, both sides want to ensure Vietnamese tourists savour every second of their stay, he said, noting that the move is part of a broader travel promotion series rooted in public-private partnership.

Nguyễn Trung Công, CEO of iVIVU.com, said Singapore is already a favourite among Vietnamese travellers. This partnership, he explained, is about delivering accessible, quality and affordable tourism products tailored to their needs.

The move came on the heels of a recent tripartite memorandum of understanding among STB, Vietnam Airlines, and Sentosa Development Corporation, designed to boost tourism and air connectivity between the two nations.

Singapore’s tourism sector is rebounding strongly. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, it welcomed over 16.5 million foreigners in 2024, a 21 per cent leap from the previous year and the highest post-pandemic tally. Among them, some 500,000 hailed from Việt Nam, placing it firmly among the city-state’s top ten source markets. VNA