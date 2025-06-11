Pilot agricultural exchange planned for Mekong Delta

CẦN THƠ — Việt Nam’s Government is moving ahead with plans to pilot an agricultural commodities exchange in the Mekong Delta, aiming to enhance regional agricultural development and connect local farmers with national and global markets.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà directed relevant agencies to begin work on a pilot exchange as part of a broader initiative to establish a regional centre for agricultural production, processing and trade in Cần Thơ City.

The centre is being developed under Resolution 45/2022/QH15, which grants Cần Thơ special mechanisms for development.

Hà emphasised the need for a clear and effective operational model.

“We must define what businesses can handle, and what must be supported by the State,” he said, underlining the importance of a supportive ecosystem for research, breeding, food safety and branding.

One of the centre’s key roles will be to foster strong linkages between farmers and export businesses. Activities like agricultural extension and technical consulting should become mandatory parts of the production support model, Hà added.

Despite its strategic importance, the development of the centre has faced delays and confusion.

The Deputy PM noted that Cần Thơ has full legal authority to implement the project and called for greater initiative from local officials. He encouraged Cần Thơ to develop an independent investment plan aligned with the goals set by the National Assembly.

The centre is expected to focus on hi-tech production that uses less land but delivers high efficiency. It will also support areas such as R&D, technology transfer, seed development, and especially logistics.

Efforts will be made to standardise agricultural products and create both domestic and international trading platforms, including e-commerce. Compatibility with international standards and markets will also be a priority.

“This is not only a project for Cần Thơ or the Mekong Delta — it is a strategic step toward taking Vietnamese agricultural products global,” the Deputy PM said.

Cần Thơ has been chosen for its central role in regional agricultural processing – it accounts for around 40 per cent of the region’s rice and pangasius processing capacity – and its multimodal transport system, including road, waterway and air connectivity.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the proposed centre will integrate production, processing, logistics, wholesale markets and support services. Processing plants within the complex will focus on high value-added products like rice, fish, shrimp, and fruit.

Stakeholders at the meeting agreed that the private sector should lead where feasible. Key state investments should focus on foundational infrastructure, including irradiation, quarantine and customs. Businesses would handle operations, commercial activities and logistics.

Experts stressed that the centre must deliver hi-tech solutions across the value chain – from cultivation to export. There were also calls to ensure clear criteria for selecting qualified, large-scale enterprises with advanced technology to operate within the hub, particularly in critical segments such as rice trading. — VNS