Việt Nam posts trade surplus of $4.67 billion in first five months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s total import-export turnover from May 16 to 31 reached nearly US$42.5 billion, marking a 17.6 per cent increase compared to the first half of the month.

Thanks to a strong surge in exports, the trade balance for this period posted a surplus of $2.94 billion, raising the total trade surplus for the first five months of this year to $4.7 billion.

Overall, in the first five months, Việt Nam’s total import-export turnover reached $355.8 billion, an increase of 15.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Of this, the foreign direct investment (FDI) sector continued to dominate with $243.5 billion, up 17.3 per cent, while domestic enterprises recorded $112.3 billion, up 12.2 per cent.

Export turnover in the second half of May reached $22.7 billion, a significant increase of 34.4 per cent compared to the first half of the month.

The growth was mainly driven by product groups such as electronics, machinery, textiles and wood. Notably, steel exports more than doubled, with a sharp increase of 114.8 per cent.

By the end of May, the total export value had reached $180.23 billion, an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year. The FDI sector alone contributed over $130 billion, up 15 per cent, accounting for more than 72 per cent of the country’s total export value.

On the import side, goods imported during the second half of May amounted to $19.76 billion, a 2.9 per cent increase compared to the first half.

Significant increases were seen in product groups including machinery and equipment, electronic components, liquefied natural gas and corn. However, imports of many raw materials declined, including crude oil, fabric, chemicals and wheat.

Total import turnover for the first five months reached $175.6 billion, up 17.5 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS