Việt Nam's PM calls for renewed France ties in tech, energy and logistics

PARIS — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on Vietnamese and French businesses to actively connect the two economies, emphasising that the governments' role is to create favourable conditions and provide support.

Speaking at the Vietnam–France Business Forum in Paris on Tuesday (local time), the Prime Minister highlighted the strong foundation of bilateral ties – both historical and economic – while urging enterprises from both countries to renew their cooperation strategies to match the evolving global context.

France is Việt Nam’s fourth-largest trading partner and second-largest investor in the EU. Bilateral trade surpassed US$5.4 billion in 2024. However, Chính noted that the current trade and investment figures do not yet reflect the full potential of the partnership.

Việt Nam is targeting high-income status by 2045, with an 8 per cent growth goal for 2025 and double-digit growth in the following years. To support these ambitions, Việt Nam is pursuing three strategic breakthroughs: institutional reform, modern infrastructure and skilled human resources.

The Prime Minister also stressed Việt Nam’s commitment to building an independent and resilient economy, while engaging in deeper international integration with balanced benefits and shared risks.

During the forum, he urged businesses to focus on sectors with complementary strengths, including AI, semiconductor production, IT, logistics, clean agriculture, urban planning, climate response, maritime economy and space technology. He invited French companies to expand their investment in Việt Nam, transfer technology, train local talent and use Vietnamese inputs.

Highlighting the centuries-old connection between the two nations, PM Chính said the deep affection between the Vietnamese and French peoples was a foundation for enduring cooperation.

French officials echoed Việt Nam’s enthusiasm for deeper cooperation.

Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, Laurent Saint-Martin, praised PM Chính’s energy and commitment, noting that strong political ties are essential for boosting trade and economic cooperation.

Franck Corbin, Vice President of the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) International, expressed confidence in Việt Nam’s reform efforts, especially in science, technology and the growth of the middle class. He emphasised the potential for synergy between French technological expertise and Việt Nam’s dynamic economy.

Six new agreements signed

On the sidelines of the forum, six memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Vietnamese and French enterprises across sectors including aviation, technology, energy, pharmaceuticals and transport.

Vietnam Airlines signed a deal with Safran Electronics & Defense to lease flight data analysis systems from 2026 to 2030. A separate agreement with ING LLC will provide US$1.5 billion in funding for narrow-body aircraft, helping support the airline’s future growth.

FPT and Airbus signed a strategic partnership on digital transformation, making FPT a global strategic technology partner of Airbus. This opens the door for FPT to participate in Airbus’s global IT projects in areas such as cloud-based software, big data and customer services.

Other deals included cooperation between Vinapharm and Opella to raise Vinapharm’s stake in Sanofi Việt Nam; a hydrogen energy partnership between Vietnam Maritime Corporation and HDF Energy SA; and a hydrogen production plant project led by Wealth Power Việt Nam and HDF Energy.

The forum underscored both countries’ shared vision for sustainable, innovative and inclusive development. — VNS