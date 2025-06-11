Nghệ An to build new high-tech industrial cluster

NGHỆ AN — The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Nghệ An Provincial People’s Committee has convened a meeting to review and give feedback on the proposal to establish the construction of the Đồng Thái Industrial Cluster.

The project will be located in Diễn Châu District's Diễn Đồng and Diễn Thái communes, covering an area of around 39.5 hectares, with an estimated investment of over VNĐ431.5 billion (US$16.6 million). It is planned to operate for 50 years from the date the establishment decision is issued.

Construction investment is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and be completed by the end of 2028. The cluster is projected to become operational in the first quarter of 2029.

The Đồng Thái Industrial Cluster is designed to follow a modern and environmentally friendly model, with a focus on attracting high-tech industries including electronic component manufacturing, auto parts, garment production (excluding dyeing), footwear (excluding tanning), construction materials, medical equipment, logistics, agro-forestry-fishery processing and supporting industries.

The development of the cluster is considered a significant step in expanding industrial land reserves and meeting the growing demand for industrial development in the area.

It also aims to concretise the goal of economic restructuring in Diễn Châu District during the 2021-2025 period.

The project site boasts a favourable geographic location adjacent to National Highway 7B, just six kilometres from National Highway 1A, and only eight kilometres from the North-South Expressway interchange. This will be a major advantage in transport connectivity, attracting investment in logistics and supporting industries.

Planning experts believe that investing in this location will optimise land use efficiency and promote regional linkages in industrial development.

According to the Nghệ An Economic Zones Management Board, the cluster will be equipped with synchronised technical infrastructure, ensuring favourable conditions for businesses to operate stably and sustainably.

The project is also expected to play a vital role in increasing local budget revenue, creating jobs and improving the livelihoods of residents.

Currently, Diễn Châu District has three industrial clusters with a total area of over 76 hectares. Two are already in stable operation, with a 100 per cent occupancy rate, attracting 72 enterprises and business households and creating jobs for over 4,000 workers. The average income of workers ranges from VNĐ5.5-8 million per person per month. — BIZHUB/VNS