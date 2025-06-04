Criminal proceedings begin on 36 smuggling, trade fraud, false advertising cases

HÀ NỘI — Authorities launched legal proceedings on 36 cases involving 119 individuals for offenses such as smuggling, trade fraud, production and sale of counterfeit goods, and false advertising across 24 localities from May 15 to June 3, spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. Nguyễn Quốc Toản told the Government’s regular monthly press conference on Wednesday.

Recognising that counterfeit goods, and food safety are pressing concerns for the public, Toản stressed that the ministry’s leaders have implemented drastic and focused measures. First and foremost, the ministry launched an intensive crackdown campaign targeting these kinds of crimes in these areas.

Although the Prime Minister initially set a one-month campaign, the Ministry of Public Security proactively extended it to three months, starting from May 15, he shared.

In addition, it is currently proposing amendments to the Penal Code to increase penalties for crimes related to the production and sale of counterfeit goods and violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

The officer noted that, through recent investigative efforts, the ministry has identified several alarming issues, with criminal activities becoming increasingly complex, large-scale, and sophisticated; offenders exploiting loopholes in the law and gaps in state management to carry out their crimes. It is also noteworthy that counterfeit goods are highly diverse, ranging from food, cosmetics, and medicine to dairy products.

This is extremely dangerous, not only affecting public health and the economy but also impacting the quality of the labour force, both now and in the future, the spokesperson emphasised.

Toản went on to say that the Ministry of Public Security has identified this fight as a long-term and ongoing task that requires the active involvement of local authorities at all levels and, most importantly, the participation of the public to prevent and combat these extremely dangerous acts.

The ministry calls on citizens to remain vigilant against false advertisements, so-called “miracle” products, and suspiciously cheap items, and to report such cases to the authorities for timely investigation and action.

It also urges media agencies, advertising companies, and social media influencers to uphold their social responsibility by working with law enforcement forces to help build a safe and healthy consumer environment, contributing to the peace and well-being of society. VNA/VNS