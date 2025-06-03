Man dies from wild elephant attack in southern Việt Nam

ĐỒNG NAI — Authorities of the southern province Đồng Nai on Tuesday conducted a site examination and launched an investigation into the death of a man in Vĩnh Cửu District, who was reportedly killed after attempting to chase away wild elephants from his family’s farm.

According to initial reports, at around 4pm on Monday, residents in Hamlet 4, Group 1, Mã Đà Commune, spotted four wild elephants entering local farmland and damaging crops. The area borders the Đồng Nai Nature-Cultural Reserve and the Cây Gùi Forest Protection Station.

After briefly appearing, the elephants went back to the natural forest. However, at around 9pm that same evening, the herd was seen again on the farm of L.V.T. (66 years old, resident of Hamlet 4), prompting him to go out and try to drive them away.

Early today morning, locals discovered T.’s body in a plantation of acacia and mango trees, approximately 100m from his house, and promptly notified local authorities.

Upon receiving the report, Đồng Nai provincial authorities examined the scene and confirmed that T. had died as a result of being attacked by an elephant. Further investigation is ongoing.

Officials have also urged residents living near the forest to take preventive measures to avoid conflict with wild elephants, amid increasing reports of wild elephants going to residential areas near the natural forestland in search of food.— VNS