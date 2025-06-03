Cà Mau Province makes excellent progress in replenishing aquatic resources

CÀ MAU — Cà Mau Province is beginning to see positive results from its ongoing efforts to restore aquatic resources, as local ecosystems gradually recover and fish populations show signs of rebounding.

In the southernmost province, Trần Văn Thời and U Minh districts were once considered the hubs of freshwater fish and other aquatic species, thanks to year-round access to freshwater.

However, they have experienced a serious decline in aquatic resources due to destructive fishing methods, the use of pesticides in agriculture and the adverse effects of climate change and prolonged drought.

In response to the alarming drop in aquatic stocks, particularly freshwater fish, the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee issued Directive No 17 in February 2024.

The directive seeks to enhance the leadership role of Party organisations and local authorities in addressing harmful fishing activities across the province.

Since its implementation began, many localities have introduced practical and innovative approaches to protect aquatic life.

They have intensified awareness campaigns across various media, aiming to build community consensus and improve public understanding of the importance of preserving aquatic resources, especially native freshwater species.

Nguyễn Việt Khái, deputy head of the Trần Văn Thời Bureau of Agriculture and Environment, said the district had conducted 946 awareness-raising sessions with 86,462 people attending by the end of last year.

In U Minh District, local authorities have worked to raise awareness, conduct patrols and take firm action against violations.

They have formed community groups to counter destructive fishing and encouraged residents to sign pledges not to use electric shock equipment.

Locals have voluntarily handed in over 2,500 electric fishing devices, and more than 144,600 households have committed to avoiding harmful fishing practices.

Thanks to the commitment of local authorities and growing public consciousness of aquatic conservation, many areas are beginning to show signs of environmental recovery.

Đinh Văn Út, a resident of Trùm Thuật Hamlet in Trần Văn Thời’s Khánh Hải Commune, earned over VNĐ10 million (US$385) from catching freshwater fish during this year’s dry season.

“In the past, some would drain ponds and use electric shock devices to catch fish quickly, saving time and effort. But it killed everything, and over time, fish numbers dropped,” he said.

“Since the new rules banned electric gear, we have returned to manual fishing. Now, when catching fish from the ponds, we keep only the larger ones and release the smaller ones so they can grow for the next season.”

Phạm Thành Được, chairman of the Khánh Hải Commune People’s Committee, said: “There are clear signs of recovery in freshwater fish populations.”

During this dry season, farmers along the Sộp and Bãi Ghe canals and other areas have caught more fish while harvesting rice, he added.

Cà Mau aims to completely eliminate destructive and exploitative fishing methods by the end of this year.

Support policies

The province is also encouraging the use of high-capacity vessels for fishing offshore and strictly prohibiting damaging practices to promote sustainable fishing and protect aquatic habitats.

To persuade people to give up electric shock fishing, the province police have launched several practical and creative initiatives.

It includes a scheme implemented in Thới Bình District’s Tân Lộc Commune, under which, those who hand over electric gear receive in exchange rice, noodles and other essential items.

In Trần Văn Thời District, local leaders have adopted various support measures for fishers, like providing low-interest loans and modern tools, establishing co-operatives and helping people feel more secure at sea.

The district also promotes responsible practices such as observing seasonal patterns and avoiding fishing during breeding times.

Nguyễn Trọng Phối of the district’s Khánh Lộc Commune has a 3,000sq.m field where he grows crops and raises freshwater fish in ponds.

He said: “I want to help protect our native fish species. I have encouraged my friends, neighbours and relatives to do the same. Since Directive No 17 came into effect, I have seen clear progress in preserving local resources.”

Cà Mau is implementing a project that will last until 2030 to conserve aquatic creatures, as it seeks sustainable marine economic growth.

It is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to introduce co-management policies, support environmentally friendly livelihood transitions, establish community-managed conservation areas, and expand artificial reefs to restore marine ecosystems.

It has already installed 900 reinforced concrete artificial reef blocks in its western sea area.

The province People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Agriculture and Environment with managing two aquatic conservation zones covering nearly 29,000ha in Trần Văn Thời and U Minh districts.

One is a 28,280ha marine conservation area located in Trần Văn Thời District’s Khánh Bình Tây and Khánh Bình Tây Bắc communes.

It seeks to protect marine species, eliminate harmful fishing and create artificial reefs.

The other is a 652ha inland reserve in U Minh District’s Khánh Lâm Commune, focused on restoring and developing native freshwater fish populations. — VNS